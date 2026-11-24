Abu Dhabi visit sees Sonam Kapoor showcasing Indian elegance with a modern twist
Dubai: Sonam Kapoor has brought a distinctive touch of Indian fashion to Abu Dhabi, stepping out in a custom outfit that combines traditional draping with contemporary tailoring.
For her Abu Dhabi visit, the actor chose a specially designed ensemble by Indian designer Divyam Mehta. The outfit featured a Pachai Jacket paired with a fluidly draped mundu, offering an alternative to the conventional trouser suit.
Sharing photographs from her trip on social media, Sonam described Abu Dhabi as a place where heritage meets heart, calling it a dream turned into reality.
Her outfit reflected a similar celebration of cultural influences. The custom Pachai Jacket featured Divyam Mehta's signature dot prints and intricate kantha stitch details. The tailored design was paired with a traditional mundu-inspired drape, creating a balance between formal structure and traditional Indian styling.
Sonam completed the look with a black quilted Chanel bag featuring a gold chain strap. Oversized black sunglasses from Bottega Veneta added another statement detail, while earrings and a ring from Lotus Arts de Vivre complemented the ensemble.
Black shoes by The Row completed her outfit, keeping the overall styling understated.
The look was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani, with Niyati Iyer and Forum Mehta also part of the styling team. Divya Shetty worked on the actor's make-up, while Aamir Naveed took care of her hair.
Known for experimenting with fashion, Sonam has often embraced Indian designers and traditional craftsmanship at international events and public appearances.
Her latest Abu Dhabi ensemble brought together a tailored jacket, a traditional mundu-inspired silhouette and detailed handwork, giving Indian design elements a contemporary fashion identity.
Sonam Kapoor was in Abu Dhabi to attend the inaugural editions of Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026 and NOMAD Abu Dhabi, two international art and design events.
She visited the exhibitions at the events, which brought together artists, designers, galleries and collectors from the UAE and around the world. She also explored the connection between Emirati heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary art.
Sonam spoke about how the experience inspired her interest in creativity, culture and design