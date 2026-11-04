Bollywood's Sonam Kapoor wore Taylor's legendary necklace before Kim Kardashian
Dubai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has reminded fashion fans of her connection to one of Hollywood’s most celebrated jewellery collections, sharing throwback photographs of herself wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic emerald-and-diamond Bvlgari necklace.
The Bollywood actress revisited the photographs on November 4, following renewed attention on the spectacular piece after Kim Kardashian was given the opportunity to try it on during a visit to Rome.
Taking to social media, Sonam shared pictures from her earlier photoshoot wearing the legendary necklace, which her husband, actor Richard Burton, gifted to Taylor.
“Since everyone’s talking about Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic Bvlgari necklace, I thought I’d throw it back to when I had my little moment with her,” Sonam wrote.
She also joked about her styling choices, adding that red and green made a fabulous combination and that the necklace had “a better social life than most of us”.
In the photographs, Sonam wears a striking red column gown with voluminous sleeves, pairing the outfit with the elaborate emerald-and-diamond creation. Her red lipstick and vintage-inspired styling complement the statement jewellery.
The necklace forms part of Elizabeth Taylor’s celebrated Bvlgari emerald collection, which Richard Burton gifted her during their relationship and marriage.
Created in the 1960s, the jewellery became closely associated with the Hollywood legend, who was known for her love of spectacular gemstones.
According to Page Six, the necklace is valued at approximately $12.7 million.
Its design features a 23.46-carat rectangular-cut Colombian emerald surrounded by pear-shaped diamonds. It also incorporates 16 graduated Colombian emeralds, with a combined weight of nearly 61 carats.
Burton presented Taylor with the necklace as a wedding gift in 1964. The piece also featured a detachable pendant, allowing it to be worn in different ways.
The collection included matching emerald-and-diamond earrings and other remarkable creations.
Kim Kardashian recently brought the historic jewellery back into the spotlight during a visit to a Bvlgari boutique in Rome.
The reality television star, who was in the Italian capital for the press tour of 'All's Fair' Season 2, got to try on the necklace with the help of her stylist, Law Roach.
Kim has previously spoken about her admiration for Taylor and recalled meeting the Hollywood star before her death.
“My love for Elizabeth Taylor runs deep,” she wrote on social media, describing the experience of wearing the jewellery as special.
She also spoke about remembering conversations with Taylor and asking her about the stories behind her extraordinary collection.
The renewed attention on the necklace has now brought Sonam's earlier photographs back into the conversation, highlighting two very different celebrity moments with one of the most recognizable jewellery pieces in Hollywood history.