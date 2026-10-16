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Kim Kardashian celebrates early birthday with island escape in the Philippines

Kardashian gave fans a look at her early birthday celebration on a private island

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Kim Kardashian celebrates early birthday with island escape in the Philippines
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dubai: American reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has travelled to the Philippines for an early birthday celebration, sharing glimpses of her tropical getaway with over 300 million followers on Instagram.

Kardashian is best known for starring in the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” She has since built a business empire spanning fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands.

On the other hand, the Philippines, a Southeast Asian country made up of more than 7,000 islands, is known for its white-sand beaches, clear waters, and tropical landscapes. Its island destinations are popular with travellers looking for beach escapes, diving spots, and scenic sunsets.

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“Philippines birthday adventures,” wrote Kardashian in her Instagram post, which has featured photos and videos from her trip.

Kardashian’s getaway appears to have included plenty of time by the sea. The photos have shown her visiting a private island, going scuba diving, and enjoying sunset views over the water.

The personality has also shared moments of her blowing out candles on a cake and watching fireworks light up the sky above the sea. In one of the videos, turtles can be seen swimming in the water.

The pictures have offered a glimpse to fans of Kardashian’s island holiday as she celebrates ahead of her 46th birthday on October 21.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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