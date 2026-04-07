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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton go public in high-octane Tokyo drift romance reveal

From secret getaways to family trips, duo shift romance into high gear

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton
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Dubai: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have finally hit the accelerator on months of speculation and they’re doing it in signature, high-octane style.

On Monday, Hamilton dropped a slick Instagram video that felt less like a post and more like a statement.

Captioned “HERE WE GO AGAIN 🇯🇵 TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III,” the clip shows the seven-time world champion racing a red Ferrari through Tokyo’s neon-lit streets. Blink and you might miss it, but towards the end, Kardashian appears in the passenger seat, cool as ever.

Her reaction? A perfectly understated, “That’s insane.”

Kardashian kept it chic and sporty in a sleek bun and fitted turtleneck, serving quiet luxury while Hamilton did what he does best, command attention at high speed. Their growing bond isn’t a rumour anymore, it’s a romance rollout.

The sighting comes weeks after the duo were spotted in Tokyo, where Kardashian was joined by her children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, along with sister Khloé Kardashian and her kids.

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Sources close to the pair told entertainment outlets that their chemistry is undeniable. He’s “easygoing” with “great energy,” and crucially, he has the family’s stamp of approval, no small feat in Kardashian world. Despite their demanding schedules, the two are said to be making time for each other, signalling that this is more than just a fleeting connection.

The romance rumours first surfaced in February following a discreet, reportedly “very romantic” getaway in the English countryside. They kept it low-key then, but clearly, the gloves are off now.

Their first joint public appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl only added fuel to the fire. Kardashian debuted a fresh fringe, Hamilton brought his A-game, and the internet did the rest.

But beyond the glitz, there’s a bigger takeaway here.

Hamilton hasn’t just entered Kardashian’s orbit, he’s raised the bar while doing it. And let’s be real: if it’s not giving this level of effort, attention and intention, it’s a hard pass for all single ladies out there.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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Formula-OnehollywoodFormula1Kim Kardashian

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