Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton confirm romance? Duo spotted holding hands in Tokyo

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Tokyo appearance continues to spark romance rumours
Dubai: In a series of public sightings this weekend, reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton were seen together in Tokyo, fueling fresh speculation about their relationship. The pair, who have been linked romantically in recent months, appeared relaxed and at ease as they strolled through the Japanese capital ahead of Hamilton’s participation in the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix.
Footage shared by bystanders shows Kardashian and Hamilton walking arm in arm through busy Tokyo streets, smiling and engaging with fans. Kardashian was spotted in a fitted grey dress and heels, while Hamilton kept a more casual look in a brown jacket and pants. Videos circulating online also captured moments of the seven‑time world champion waving to onlookers as the pair enjoyed their afternoon out.
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The sighting follows numerous earlier appearances together. From a private getaway in the UK to snaps in Paris, and a high‑profile joint outing at Super Bowl LX earlier this year, their public moments have steadily added fuel to growing rumours that their longtime friendship has evolved into something more.
Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has formally acknowledged being in a romantic relationship, but they have been seen together repeatedly across various international events and exchanging comments on social media. Hamilton is currently in Japan preparing for the Japanese Grand Prix at the famed Suzuka Circuit later this week, while Kardashian’s appearance in Tokyo has been viewed in part as support during his break between races.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
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