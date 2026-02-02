GOLD/FOREX
Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton head out for a secret UK getaway? Here's what we know

The duo reportedly shared a private, romantic weekend at a luxury retreat

Last updated:
Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured in 2021
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured in 2021
Shutterstock

Dubai: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton may have just turned the page on a long-standing friendship into something slightly more intimate.

The reality star and business mogul, 45, reportedly spent a private, romantic weekend with the 41-year-old Formula One champion in Cotswolds, sparking speculation about their relationship.

According to The Sun, Kardashian flew out from Los Angeles on her private jet, arriving at the luxurious Estelle Manor.

Apparently with eight suitcases in tow, she joined Hamilton, who reportedly arrived by helicopter, and together they enjoyed the Estelle Manor’s spa, pool, and private dining facilities.

'They had a couple’s massage booked in and full use of the facilities just for the two of them,' a source said. 'In the evening, they dined in a private room, away from other guests. It was very romantic.'

The pair appear to have kept the weekend tightly under wraps.

Security was discreet but vigilant, with bodyguards stationed outside their room to ensure privacy.

They reportedly checked out the following morning and left in the cars Kardashian had arrived in.

Hamilton, known for past relationships with A-listers like Rihanna and Shakira, and Kardashian, recently divorced from West. They have known each other since at least 2014 when they were photographed with their then-partners Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger.

While neither Kardashian nor Hamilton have confirmed the reports, this carefully planned weekend complete with private massages and exclusive dining has only got people more curious.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

