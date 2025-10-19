Kim Kardashian goes 'face-less' for Academy Museum Gala

"The Academy Museum Gala is a special evening dedicated to bringing together individuals to champion the celebration, advancement, and preservation of cinema," said Academy Museum director and president Amy Homma. "As we gather for a fifth year, we are honoured to recognise Penelope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang, storytellers whose influence has been proven to resonate in film and beyond. We are so thankful to the founding supporters of the museum, including our partner Rolex, for their long-standing commitment to cinema, and our co-chairs for hosting this important event."