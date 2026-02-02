In November 2014, the reality TV superstar landed in Dubai at Dr CJ Roy’s invitation
Billed at the time as one of the world’s largest specialised perfume stores, Parfum Monde came complete with a VIP lounge and a jaw-dropping lineup of supercars, including Bugattis and Lamborghinis. Because if Kim Kardashian is coming to town, ordinary sedans simply won’t do.
The event cemented Dr CJ Roy’s reputation for thinking big, bold and celebrity-sized. It was less about launching a perfume shop and more about announcing Dubai’s arrival as a global luxury playground — Kardashian style.
But the story of Dr CJ Roy is not just about glitz and glamour. The Dubai-based businessman, who also produced Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Casanova and other star-studded films, passed away tragically on January 30, 2026.
Reports emerging from India said he shot himself during an Income Tax raid in Bengaluru, leaving the business and film worlds in shock.
His flair for larger-than-life ventures — whether luxury showrooms, high-octane cars, or ambitious cinema projects like Anomie and Ladies and Gentleman — belied a life filled with pressures that are now the subject of grief and reflection.
With his tragic passing, attention turns to the next generation: his children, Ria Mary Roy and Rohit Roy, who are already embedded in the operations of the Confident Group.
Both are expected to inherit not only the business empire but also the challenges of steering it forward in a time of uncertainty.
