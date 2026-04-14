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Kim Kardashian makes Broadway debut with wrongful conviction drama

Reality star brings criminal justice advocacy to stage with powerful true story debut

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Kim Kardashian is taking her criminal justice advocacy from courtrooms to the stage.
Kim Kardashian is taking her criminal justice advocacy from courtrooms to the stage.
Reuters

Dubai: Kim Kardashian is taking her criminal justice advocacy from courtrooms to the stage.

The reality star and entrepreneur has joined the producing team behind The Fear of 13, a Broadway play starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson. The production centres on the wrongful conviction of Nick Yarris, who spent 22 years on death row before being exonerated through DNA testing in 2003. It is adapted from a documentary of the same name released in 2015.

Announcing the news on her Instagram Story on April 13, Kardashian said that criminal justice reform has been a deeply personal mission of hers for the past decade. "I've seen firsthand how the system can fail, and I've committed myself to fighting for those who have been silenced," she said.

She went on to explain why live theatre felt like the right medium for Nick's story. "Theater has a unique power to move us," she said. "When you experience a story like this, live, it stays with you. It challenges you to see the human being behind the statistics."

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A debut with purpose

Kardashian described the production as a raw, honest look at both Yarris's conviction and the systemic failures that kept him imprisoned. "I couldn't be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight," she said.

Last year, she made her acting debut in Ryan Murphy's legal drama All's Fair, starring alongside Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Her castmates were vocal about how seriously she took the role. Sarah Paulson noted that Kardashian was simultaneously studying for the bar exam while filming, running her business and showing up fully prepared every day on set. Naomi Watts called her a hard worker and a fast learner who was dedicated, focused and always on time.

The Fear of 13 marks Kardashian's first foray into Broadway producing, and given her track record, it is unlikely to be her last.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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