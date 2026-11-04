Trump confirms US strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island: ‘We watched it get built — then we hit it’

Washington defends Qeshm Island strike as diplomacy with Tehran continues
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that American forces struck an Iranian air-defence facility on Qeshm Island, near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, describing the operation as a "limited military action" rather than a return to full-scale war.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Washington had monitored the construction of the facility for approximately two months before attacking it as soon as it was completed.
"They have no anti-aircraft. We took some out last night... They built an anti-aircraft facility. It took them about two months. We watched it get built. As soon as it was completed — we hit it."
Trump characterised the operation as a minor attack, insisting it did not amount to a resumption of major combat operations.
The comments followed reports of explosions on Qeshm Island on Monday night. US officials described the strikes as defensive, saying Iranian forces had used surface-to-air missiles against American military assets.
Other reporting indicated that US forces also targeted missile launchers threatening commercial shipping.
Qeshm is Iran's largest island in the Arabian Gulf, located near the Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial share of internationally traded oil and liquefied natural gas passes.
Its strategic importance includes:
Military: Iranian air-defence installations, missile infrastructure and military positions.
Maritime: Its proximity to shipping lanes gives Iran strategic leverage over vessels entering and leaving the Gulf.
Energy: Any escalation around the island could threaten oil and LNG shipments.
Regional security: Attacks in the area could draw in US forces and increase pressure on Gulf states.
Iranian officials have condemned the latest American military action and maintained that the country retains the right to defend itself.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran's right to legitimate self-defence remains in force until what Tehran considers military aggression has completely and permanently ended.
Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also warned that the country remained prepared for another round of fighting.
However, President Masoud Pezeshkian has maintained that diplomacy remains possible and that neither side would benefit from renewed war.
Not necessarily.
US position: Washington describes the operation as "limited" and "defensive", not a return to major combat.
Iran's position: Tehran considers the continuing American military pressure an act of aggression.
Diplomacy: Qatar says it is facilitating exchanges of proposals between the two sides and remains hopeful about an interim agreement.
Military risk: Further attacks against US forces, Iranian installations or commercial shipping could trigger retaliation.
The Associated Press reports that diplomatic discussions include a possible arrangement involving reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing the US blockade of Iranian ports.
Watch for Iran's military response, further US operations, new maritime security warnings and progress in Qatar-mediated negotiations.
A key question: Can Washington and Tehran keep military exchanges limited while negotiating a settlement, or will another incident trigger a wider confrontation?
Trump's statement on Qeshm reveals something significant: the US is not necessarily waiting for a formal resumption of war to strike Iranian military infrastructure. It is maintaining the capability to conduct targeted operations while keeping diplomatic channels open, and minimise risks for its military and commercial interests in the region.
That combination of military pressure and negotiations makes the Gulf situation particularly unpredictable.