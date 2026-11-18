Iranian missile site struck by US in response to drone aggression on Bahrain
US fighter jets hit a Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island late on Tuesday (Nov. 17), hours after Iranian drones were launched at Bahrain.
The exchange threatens efforts to ease the conflict. A US military official said American aircraft used precision munitions and described the strike as self-defense.
“The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting US personnel and assets,” the official said, adding that US Central Command “remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region.”
Iranian provincial official Ahmad Nafisi said the attack caused no damage to residential or commercial areas or vital infrastructure.
Iranian media reported that an air-defence missile launcher in the island’s Nariman area was targeted, though the extent of damage to military facilities was unclear.
The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim agency said several projectiles struck the island. Earlier on Tuesday, the Guards said they had targeted a US radar system at Bahrain’s Isa Air Base, in response to what they called violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones.
Central Command said the Iranian one-way attack drones were intercepted with no damage to US equipment and no injuries to American personnel.
In a separate claim, Iran’s army said it shot down a LUCAS drone over the Strait of Hormuz with domestically developed air defenses. The US has not commented on that claim.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the attacks in a call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and reaffirmed US support for Bahrain’s security.
Riyadh called for an immediate halt to Iranian attacks across the region and urged that diplomacy be given a chance.
Doha condemned the attacks, calling their continuation a serious escalation that undermines efforts to calm tensions.
Spokesman Hossein Mohebbi accused Bahrain’s government of cooperating in attacks on Iran and relying on a US “security bubble,” warning this would cast doubt on its survival in a new regional security order.
The flare-up came as Qatar said it would meet Iranian officials on proposals to narrow differences with Washington.
It also followed visits by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Pakistan and Oman, where he held talks on maritime security and restoring international shipping.
At sea, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said a vessel was hit a second time about seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, causing a fire. The crew were unaccounted for, and the damage was unknown.