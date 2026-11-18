Military responds to one-way attack drones amid other Gulf flashpoints
Kuwait’s air defences responded to hostile drone attacks early on Wednesday, the country’s military said in a statement.
The military gave no details about the origin of the drones, the targets, or any casualties or damage. It did not say the drones were Iranian.
The statement, posted around 1.39am on Nov. 18 (Gulf time), came a few hours as other flashpoints in the Gulf.
Bahrain
On Tuesday, the IRGC said it had launched drones at a US radar installation at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base. Bahrain said it intercepted the attack, with no reports of casualties or damage.
Qeshm Island
The US then struck an IRGC missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island, saying it acted in self-defence.
Shipping
A vessel was hit near Khasab, Oman, and its crew were unaccounted for.
Kuwait hosts US forces, and Iran has repeatedly targeted facilities there during this conflict.
Kuwait has made near-identical announcements many times this year.
The attacks are part of the regional fallout from the US-Israel war on Iran that began in late February, after which Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz.
A shaky ceasefire understanding has been repeatedly tested by strikes and counterstrikes.
At the same time, mediators including Qatar and Oman are working on proposals to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran.
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Aragchi was in Oman on Tuesday.
There was no Iranian claim of responsibility. The IRGC has often announced such attacks as retaliation for US strikes.
It's not immediately clear whether the recent exchanges of fire will derail the diplomatic track.