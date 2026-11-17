Outage disrupts NSA's secret communication system, investigation underway
A highly classified communications network used by the US National Security Agency (NSA) for internal communications has gone down, according to six people familiar with the matter, CNN reported.
Known as NSA Net, the network allows agency employees to share classified information internally.
There is currently no evidence that the outage was caused by a cyberattack, the sources told CNN.
The agency has introduced staggered arrival times for personnel as it works to assess the extent of the disruption, according to the report.
CNN said it had approached the NSA for comment.
The NSA network disruption comes amid a series of technical outages affecting major technology companies, airlines, government systems and banks in the US over the past week.
Recent incidents include:
November 12: A Microsoft 365 outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services. Microsoft said the disruption lasted nearly 24 hours, with services restored on Friday morning.
November 13: Workday, a human resources and payroll software provider, experienced an outage that prevented some employees and administrators from accessing its tools.
November 13-14: Technical problems affecting the US aviation system led to flight ground stops and widespread delays.
November 16: United Airlines experienced a systemwide outage lasting more than 90 minutes. Online banking and Zelle users also reported disruptions involving several major banks.
Microsoft attributed its Microsoft 365 outage to a software defect, increased traffic and reduced server capacity. The company has more than 430 million Microsoft 365 users, although this figure does not indicate how many people were affected.
Workday, which serves about 11,500 organisations, also experienced a service disruption on November 13. The extent of the impact on its customers was not immediately clear.
On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop for departing flights after technical problems affected aircraft communications and radar feeds.
The ground stop lasted nearly five hours. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problems began during work to replace copper wiring with fibre in the air traffic control system.
The FAA said it had no indication of a cyberattack and confirmed that all aircraft landed safely.
Airlines cancelled about 12,462 flights that day, including 9,082 by major carriers. However, the FAA said not all cancellations were directly linked to the ground stop.
On November 16, customers reported online banking problems involving JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other financial institutions.
JPMorgan Chase attributed the disruption to a software bug affecting its internal hardware systems, which slowed some transactions. The bank said the issue was not malicious and was not the result of a cyberattack.
Although the problem originated with Chase, customers at other banks could also have experienced delays when carrying out transactions involving the lender.
Zelle was not directly affected by the Chase glitch, but some payments involving Chase customers may have been delayed. Early Warning Services, which operates Zelle, said the payment network remained fully operational.
Bank of America said its systems had operated normally, while Wells Fargo acknowledged a temporary online banking issue.
United Airlines also experienced a systemwide outage on November 16 that lasted more than 90 minutes.
By Tuesday morning, flight schedules at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had returned to normal, with FlightAware reporting minimal delays and cancellations.
The disruptions affecting Microsoft, aviation systems, banks and airlines occurred within days of one another. However, companies and government officials have said the incidents were unrelated.
There is currently no evidence linking the NSA Net outage to the earlier disruptions or indicating that it was caused by a cyberattack.