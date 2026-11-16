The cause of the disruptions remains unknown
Dubai: Customers at several major US banks reported problems accessing their accounts and using online banking services on Monday, November 16, with thousands of complaints involving JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other financial institutions.
Outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded more than 3,300 reports involving Chase, while customers at Bank of America, Capital One and US Bank also reported service disruptions.
Users complained of difficulties logging into banking applications, checking account balances and completing transactions. Problems were also reported with Zelle, the digital payments service used to transfer money between US bank accounts.
Chase acknowledged the disruption, confirming that a technical problem was delaying some transactions but stressing that customers could still access their accounts and funds.
“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete,” a Chase spokesperson confirmed, adding that the bank was working to restore normal services as quickly as possible.
The bank also ruled out a cyberattack as the cause of its technical difficulties.
Some Chase customers received notifications through the bank's mobile application warning that certain services were temporarily unavailable and advising them to try again later.
Responding to complaints on X, Chase's customer support team acknowledged problems with online banking and apologised for the inconvenience.
The cause of the disruptions reported at other financial institutions was not immediately clear, and there was no confirmation that the incidents were connected.
The banking problems followed a major global Microsoft outage on Friday that disrupted Outlook, Teams and other services used by businesses and government organisations worldwide.
Microsoft subsequently restored its services, attributing the disruption to a technical issue rather than a cyberattack. No connection between the Microsoft incident and Monday's banking problems has been established.