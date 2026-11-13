Microsoft has apologised for the widespread disruption to its services, saying the incident stemmed from a technical issue linked to an earlier network capacity upgrade.

In a statement on X, the company said the problem surfaced following a recent network change and was not related to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence agents.

Microsoft said it had addressed the underlying issue and was seeing broad recovery and stability across its services, although restoration work continued for remaining customers and regions.

The company explained that services were restored gradually, with stability checks at each stage, because of the scale of demand.

Microsoft said it would publish a full post-incident report once its review was complete.