Outlook down, memes up: Internet has a field day with the Microsoft outage

If any brand was born for this moment, it’s KitKat. The chocolate maker has spent decades telling the world to “have a break”, and on Thursday, Microsoft finally gave everyone one. KitKat’s US account pounced, posting an Instagram carousel with a knowing caption: “So we’re all just signing off for the day now, right? #outlook”. The slides kept the jokes coming: “Outlook decided to take a break, so I guess you should too,” read one, while another nailed the mood of every overworked employee: “Me: I could really use a break rn. My email: here you go.” The finishing touch was a perfectly faked Outlook error screen with a sweet twist: “Something went wrong. Have a KIT KAT and please try again later.” Marketing teams everywhere, take note.