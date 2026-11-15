What UAE businesses need to know about Microsoft 365 compensation claims
Microsoft has restored services following a global outage that disrupted Outlook, Teams, OneDrive and other Microsoft 365 products for more than a day. But businesses that lost access to essential tools may still be able to recover part of their subscription costs.
Eligible business customers can request service credits under Microsoft's Service Level Agreement (SLA). However, these credits are not issued automatically. Customers must submit a claim and provide details of the disruption.
For UAE businesses that rely on Microsoft 365 for daily operations, here is what to know about eligibility, the application process and the deadline.
Microsoft Outlook users in the UAE are no longer reporting widespread problems, according to the latest update from outage tracker Downdetector.
The tracker currently displays: “User reports show no current problems with Microsoft Outlook.”
This marks an improvement from Saturday, November 14, when some users continued reporting difficulties accessing Outlook and receiving emails despite Microsoft's announcement that services had been restored.
Downdetector relies on user-submitted reports, so its status reflects reported trends rather than a guarantee that every user has regained full access.
The global disruption began on Thursday, November 12, affecting Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services. It disrupted businesses and government agencies across several countries.
According to Mashable, compensation is not automatic. However, businesses with eligible Microsoft 365 subscriptions may qualify for service credits if a covered service falls below its monthly uptime commitment.
Microsoft’s standard service-level agreement (SLA) generally promises 99.9 per cent availability for covered services. If a service fails to meet this threshold, customers may be eligible for a credit, depending on their subscription and the terms of their agreement.
The length of the outage alone does not guarantee compensation. Microsoft assesses the availability of the affected service and the impact on customers.
Credits also generally apply to the affected service fees, not necessarily the entire Microsoft 365 subscription bill.
Business customers using services covered by Microsoft's SLA, including Exchange Online, may qualify.
The distinction between business and personal subscriptions is important:
Microsoft 365 Business: Eligible business customers may request credits, subject to their subscription terms and the affected service.
Microsoft 365 Personal and Family: These subscriptions are generally not covered by business SLA credit provisions.
Subscriptions through resellers: Customers who purchased Microsoft 365 through a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) or another reseller must contact their provider to initiate the claim.
Individual subscribers can approach Microsoft about a possible refund, but approval is at the company's discretion.
Businesses that purchased their subscriptions directly from Microsoft can submit a request through the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre.
Here is how:
1. Sign in to the Admin Centre
Visit admin.cloud.microsoft and sign in using your organisation's administrator account.
2. Open Help & Support
Click Help & Support, usually displayed in the bottom-right corner of the homepage.
3. Search for the service credit option
If the Support Assistant opens, switch it off to access the search box.
Search for: Request an SLA service credit for a Microsoft 365 outage.
Press Enter if the relevant option does not appear immediately.
4. Contact Microsoft
Select Contact support and choose Email to open a support request.
5. Include the incident reference
In the request title, use SLA service credit request, followed by the relevant incident ID.
Microsoft has identified these incident references for the disruption:
Exchange Online: EX1550543
Outlook: MO1550821
Teams: TM1550488
6. Provide details and submit your claim
Include the following information to help Microsoft assess your request:
Services affected by the outage.
When the disruption began and when access was restored.
Number and locations of affected users.
Screenshots of error messages and relevant support tickets.
Details of any troubleshooting undertaken.
Complete the remaining information and select Contact me to submit the request.
Microsoft should provide a support case number once the request is registered. However, this is only confirmation that the claim has been received, not that a credit has been approved.
The company will review the request against the applicable SLA before deciding whether the business qualifies.
If your organisation subscribed through a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), IT partner or another reseller, contact that provider directly.
Ask it to submit an SLA service credit request on your behalf. Check your subscription agreement to confirm which terms apply and who is responsible for handling the claim.
The credit depends on the affected service, subscription and applicable SLA.
Under the Exchange Online availability terms cited in Microsoft's November 2026 licensing agreement, the potential service credits are:
Microsoft's Exchange Online SLA outlines the following potential service credits based on monthly availability:
Below 99.9 per cent availability: 25 per cent service credit.
Below 99 per cent availability: 50 per cent service credit.
Below 95 per cent availability: 100 per cent service credit.
These percentages apply to eligible service fees, not necessarily the entire Microsoft 365 bill.
For example, if a business uses several Microsoft 365 products but only Exchange Online experiences qualifying downtime, the credit may apply to Exchange Online rather than the full subscription.
The final amount is subject to Microsoft's assessment and the terms of the customer's agreement.
Businesses affected by the November 12, 2026 outage should submit their requests without delay.
The stated deadline for claims relating to this incident is December 31, 2026.
Microsoft's general claim provisions for services other than Azure require customers to submit requests within one month after the end of the billing month in which the incident occurred.
For the November outage, businesses should therefore aim to submit their claims before the end of December.
Even after services are restored, businesses should retain records of the disruption.
Record when services became unavailable and when access returned.
Identify affected employees and business locations.
Keep screenshots, error messages and support correspondence.
Document work interruptions and any missed deadlines.
Review the Microsoft subscription agreement and contact the provider if necessary.
Businesses that experienced financial losses may also wish to check their insurance policies for business interruption cover.
The bottom line: Microsoft will not automatically refund customers for the outage. Eligible businesses must submit an SLA credit request, provide supporting evidence and wait for Microsoft to assess their claim.
Service credits are subject to individual subscription agreements and applicable SLA terms. This article is for general information and is not legal advice.
With inputs from Agencies