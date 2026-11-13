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Emirates warns passengers of booking confirmation email delays

Airline reassures travellers that bookings are secure despite delayed confirmations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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The airline confirmed that passengers do not need to take any additional action if their booking confirmation emails have not yet arrived.
The airline confirmed that passengers do not need to take any additional action if their booking confirmation emails have not yet arrived.
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Dubai: Emirates has warned passengers that booking confirmation emails may take longer than usual to arrive because of a global disruption affecting email delivery services.

In an advisory published on its website, the Dubai-based airline reassured customers that their reservations remain secure despite the delays.

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The airline confirmed that passengers do not need to take any additional action if their booking confirmation emails have not yet arrived.

The disruption comes during a widespread outage affecting email services worldwide, with businesses and organisations across several sectors reporting problems.

Emirates apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delays and thanked passengers for their patience and understanding.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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