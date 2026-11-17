Microsoft, FAA, and Chase outages highlight vulnerabilities in critical systems
From disrupted emails and grounded flights to delayed bank transactions, a series of technical failures has affected major US services over five days.
The disruptions have hit technology companies, airlines, financial institutions and government systems, raising questions about the reliability of critical digital infrastructure.
The latest incident involves NSA Net, a highly classified communications network used by the US National Security Agency (NSA). Six people familiar with the matter told CNN that the network had gone down.
There is currently no evidence that the NSA outage was caused by a cyberattack. The agency has introduced staggered arrival times for personnel while assessing the extent of the problem.
Here is a breakdown of the major outages, when they happened and what caused them.
November 12: Microsoft 365 outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services.
November 13: A nationwide FAA ground stop halted US flight departures for about four hours.
November 13: Workday experienced a service disruption affecting access to HR and payroll tools.
November 16: JPMorgan Chase customers reported transaction delays, with some payments involving other banks also affected.
November 16: United Airlines experienced a systemwide outage that briefly delayed departures.
November 17: CNN reported that the NSA's classified internal communications network, NSA Net, was down.
A widespread Microsoft 365 outage disrupted several services, leaving users struggling to access emails and workplace tools.
What was affected?
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Copilot
Other Microsoft 365 services
The disruption began on November 12 and lasted nearly 24 hours, with services restored on Friday morning, according to Microsoft's preliminary incident report.
Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna attributed the outage to a combination of:
A previously undetected software defect
Increased traffic
Reduced server capacity
Microsoft has more than 430 million Microsoft 365 users worldwide. This figure represents its user base, not the number of people affected by the outage.
A technical failure affecting the US air traffic control system led the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to order a nationwide ground stop for departing flights.
The rare order halted take-offs for about four hours. It was lifted at 8.15pm Eastern time on Friday (1.15am GMT on Saturday).
According to AFP, it was only the second nationwide halt to take-offs since the September 11 attacks.
What caused the disruption?
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said an ageing system had become overloaded.
The Wall Street Journal reported that old networking equipment in Arkansas, and possibly Texas, was involved.
The communications failure affected 17 of the country's 22 major air traffic control centres.
The FAA said some radio frequencies and radar feeds remained operational, allowing controllers to communicate with and track aircraft.
The Trump administration said there was no indication of a cyberattack or threat to aircraft safety.
How many flights were affected?
About 9,200 flights were cancelled on Friday, according to FlightAware.
At least 350 flights to, from or within the US were cancelled on Monday, November 16, as operations returned to near-normal levels.
Although the ground stop was lifted, disruption continued over the weekend. Aircraft and crew were left out of position, while thousands of passengers needed to be rebooked.
President Donald Trump blamed outdated aviation equipment and the previous administration for the communications failure.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called on Congress to provide $50 billion in emergency funding to modernise the air traffic control system.
The previous major nationwide aviation disruption occurred in January 2023, when a malfunction in the FAA's Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system halted US departures for nearly two hours. The FAA attributed that incident to a damaged database file.
Workday, a major provider of human resources and payroll software, experienced a service disruption on November 13.
The outage prevented some employees and administrators from accessing its tools.
What to know:
Workday serves about 11,500 organisations.
Its customers include major companies and government agencies.
Not all customers reported problems.
The full extent of the disruption was unclear.
Workday confirmed that some customers were experiencing a service interruption and said it was working to investigate and resolve the issue.
The outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a sharp increase in user reports during the disruption, according to Fox News.
Customers reported online banking difficulties involving JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other financial institutions.
According to the Associated Press, the disruption originated with a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank by total assets.
Chase said a software bug affecting its internal hardware systems caused transaction delays.
What happened to Chase customers?
Some customers received messages saying certain services were temporarily unavailable.
Transactions took longer than usual to process.
Customers continued to have access to their accounts and funds.
Chase said the issue was not caused by a cyberattack.
The bank later confirmed that transactions were processing normally.
The disruption also affected some transactions involving other financial institutions.
Chase spokesperson Joe Evangelisti said customers at other banks could experience delays when conducting transactions involving Chase.
Bank of America said its own systems had operated normally, while some customers may have experienced delays when dealing with Chase.
Zelle said its payment network remained fully operational during the banking disruption.
However, some customers may have experienced delays when sending or receiving payments involving Chase accounts.
Why were payments delayed?
Zelle operates through participating banks and credit unions.
These financial institutions manage customer accounts and hold their funds.
A technical issue at a bank can delay payments involving its customers, even when Zelle's own network is working normally.
The Associated Press reported that the disruption was linked to participating financial institutions rather than a problem with Zelle's network.
United Airlines experienced a separate systemwide technical outage on November 16, briefly delaying departing flights across the US.
According to AFP, the airline's disruption was resolved. Fox News reported that the outage lasted more than 90 minutes.
The incident came as the aviation industry was still dealing with the operational consequences of the earlier FAA ground stop.
The latest reported disruption involves NSA Net, a highly classified communications network used by the National Security Agency for internal communications.
CNN reported, citing six people familiar with the matter, that the network had gone down.
What we know so far:
NSA Net allows agency employees to communicate classified information internally.
There is currently no evidence of a cyberattack, according to CNN's sources.
The agency has introduced staggered arrival times for personnel.
The NSA is assessing the scope of the disruption.
CNN said it had approached the agency for comment.
The cause of the outage has not been established.
Despite occurring within a few days of one another, there is no evidence that the disruptions were connected or part of a coordinated cyberattack.
The Associated Press reported that the Microsoft, banking and aviation incidents were unrelated.
Companies and officials have given different explanations for the failures:
Microsoft: A software defect, increased traffic and reduced server capacity.
FAA: Problems involving an ageing air traffic control communications system.
Workday: A service interruption; the full cause and impact were not clear.
JPMorgan Chase: A software bug affecting internal hardware systems.
United Airlines: A separate systemwide technical outage.
NSA: The cause of the network disruption has not been established.
The incidents show how technical problems can affect everyday services, from checking emails and accessing payroll to booking flights and transferring money.
For travellers, aviation system failures can cause delays even after operations resume because aircraft and crew may be in the wrong locations.
For banking customers, a problem at one institution can also delay transactions involving other banks.
Although the recent outages have raised questions about the reliability of critical infrastructure, there is no evidence of a common cause. The NSA is still assessing its network disruption, and it remains unclear what caused the latest outage.