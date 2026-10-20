Google Cloud outage hits UK banks and websites: Is the UAE affected?

Revolut customers report payment problems as Google investigates London cloud failure
Dubai: A Google Cloud outage disrupted banking and online services across the UK on Tuesday, October 20, with Revolut customers reporting problems making payments, withdrawing cash and accessing their accounts.
Google said the disruption began at 10.08am UAE time and affected its London cloud region, known as europe-west2. Engineers were investigating network failures and errors affecting several cloud services.
Revolut confirmed problems with card payments, money transfers, ATM withdrawals and account access.
Reuters reported that the disruption was linked to the Google Cloud outage, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The digital bank said customer funds and personal information remained secure while its teams worked to restore services.
Customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and HSBC also reported problems accessing online banking.
Problems were also reported at property website Rightmove and delivery company DPD, while ING Germany experienced difficulties with its banking app and online services.
It remains unclear whether all the reported disruptions were connected to Google Cloud.
Google reported intermittent network failures and elevated errors across several services in its London cloud region.
In its latest available update, the company had not identified the cause or given a definite restoration time.
Google advised affected business customers to consider moving their applications to another cloud region where possible.
Google Cloud provides the infrastructure businesses use to run websites, apps, and other online services.
No confirmed reports link the outage to issues at UAE banks, government platforms, or major local services.
However, UAE customers may still have trouble accessing international websites and apps that rely on Google's affected London infrastructure.
Google has not reported a widespread outage affecting Gmail or Google Search.
Customers experiencing difficulties with online banking or payments should check their service provider's official updates.