AWS data centre problems in Bahrain and UAE coincide with outage
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said on Monday that technical issues were affecting some of its platforms and mobile app users.
The outage at the UAE lender comes as Amazon Cloud's unit AWS' data centers in Bahrain and the UAE faced power and connectivity issues on Monday following Iranian strikes in the Gulf on US military bases.
It was not immediately clear if the outage at the bank was related to issues at AWS.
