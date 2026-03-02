GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

ADCB reports technical issues on platforms and app

AWS data centre problems in Bahrain and UAE coincide with outage

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Technical issues impact mobile app and online platforms; cause not confirmed.
Technical issues impact mobile app and online platforms; cause not confirmed.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said ⁠on Monday that technical issues were affecting some of its platforms and mobile app users.

The outage at the ⁠UAE lender comes as Amazon Cloud's unit AWS' data centers in ⁠Bahrain ⁠and the UAE faced power and connectivity issues ⁠on Monday following Iranian strikes in the Gulf on US military bases.

It was not immediately clear if the outage at the ⁠bank was related to issues at AWS.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu DhabiIranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE's JustGold App introduces silver savings

UAE's JustGold App introduces silver savings

2m read
Heavy vehicle drivers train on a state-of-the-art simulator at Emirates Driving Company, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi’s driving school EDC makes mobility push

2m read
Alkalma Holdings signs strategic MoU with Upstrive

Alkalma Holdings signs strategic MoU with Upstrive

1m read
Abu Dhabi Dialogue Countries 2026 discuss boosting workforce skills and productivity under a forward-looking vision for the future of work

Future of work: Abu Dhabi Dialogue tackles workforce

3m read