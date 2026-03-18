X is facing an outage in the UAE

73 per cent of users said they are having trouble accessing the app
If you are in the UAE and having trouble accessing your X account, do not be alarmed for you are not alone. Downdetector, the website that lets you know when services are down based on real-time reports, has confirmed that there has been a spike in complaints over the microblog this evening (March 18, 2026).
The most reported problems that have been noted are on the app (73 per cent), followed by the website (23 per cent), and because of server connection (3 per cent).
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