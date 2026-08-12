From exposed screens to unsecured devices, simple daily actions can create security risks
Leaving your computer unlocked for just a minute, opening a sensitive document in a lift or simply holding the office door open for someone may appear harmless, but these everyday actions could create an opportunity for a security breach.
The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi has highlighted three common behaviours that people should avoid, stressing that cybersecurity does not depend only on technology but also on everyday actions.
“Cybersecurity starts with you and your daily actions, and you are the strongest link in the cybersecurity chain,” the department said in an awareness message shared on social media.
1. Leaving your screen exposed
Opening sensitive files in lifts, cafés, waiting areas or other public places can allow people nearby to see confidential information.
This practice is commonly known as “shoulder surfing”, where someone views information displayed on another person’s screen.
The department advised users to remain aware of their surroundings and avoid displaying sensitive information where it could be seen by others.
2. Holding the door open
Allowing someone to enter a workplace without using their own access card may seem like a polite gesture, particularly if the person claims to be an employee who has forgotten their card.
However, the department warned that everyone should use their own approved access method.
This can prevent “tailgating”, where an unauthorised person follows an employee into a restricted area.
Physical access can also become a cybersecurity risk if someone gains access to computers, documents or other workplace systems.
3. Walking away without locking your device
Stepping away from an unlocked computer, even briefly, can give another person enough time to view emails, access files or obtain sensitive information.
Employees should therefore lock their screens whenever they leave their devices unattended, regardless of how quickly they expect to return.
The department explained that physical security includes protecting devices, offices, buildings and files against risks including theft and unauthorised access.
Employees were also advised to follow clean-desk policies and immediately report suspicious behaviour or attempts to enter restricted areas without authorisation.
The warning highlights how cyberattacks do not always begin with sophisticated malware or hackers breaking through complex systems. Sometimes, a simple human mistake can provide the first point of entry.
Protecting sensitive information, using access cards correctly and locking devices may take only a few seconds, but these everyday habits can form an important part of an organisation’s cybersecurity.