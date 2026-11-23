Time 100 Next honours Neena Gupta for groundbreaking work in mathematics
Dubai: Indian mathematician Neena Gupta is gaining international recognition for solving a long-standing mathematical problem that had challenged researchers for decades. A professor at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata, Gupta has been named among Time magazine's 'Time 100 Next India 2026' list, recognising influential emerging leaders and achievers.
Her breakthrough came in 2014, when she found a counterexample to a version of the Zariski Cancellation Problem, a question in algebraic geometry that had remained unresolved for nearly 70 years.
First posed by mathematician Oscar Zariski in 1949, the problem asks whether two mathematical structures that become equivalent after adding an extra dimension must also have been identical originally.
Gupta demonstrated that this was not always the case in positive characteristic, an area of mathematics involving number systems with a particular algebraic property. Building on a three-dimensional affine variety developed by Japanese mathematician Takanori Asanuma, she established a counterexample that challenged the existing understanding of the problem.
Time described her achievement as a major breakthrough, noting that leading mathematicians had struggled with the puzzle for decades.
Gupta specialises in commutative algebra and affine algebraic geometry. She completed her bachelor's degree in mathematics at Bethune College in Kolkata before earning a master's degree from the Indian Statistical Institute in 2008. She received her PhD from the same institute in 2011, under the supervision of Professor Amartya Kumar Dutta.
Her work has earned several prestigious honours. In 2019, she received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, one of India's most prestigious scientific awards. She was also awarded the Infosys Prize 2024 in Mathematical Sciences for her contribution to algebraic geometry.
The Infosys Prize citation highlighted her 2014 result, which provided a negative answer to the Zariski Cancellation Problem in positive characteristic.
In another significant recognition, Gupta was selected in 2025 to deliver the prestigious Emmy Noether Lecture, an American Mathematical Society honour celebrating the contributions of women mathematicians.
Her achievements have placed her among India's prominent scientific voices on the international stage.