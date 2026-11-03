Bollywood stars whose lives ended tragically within the confines of their homes
Dubai: The death of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has brought renewed attention to several Indian film personalities whose final moments unfolded away from the public eye, inside their homes and apartments.
Gupta, the director behind films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala, was found dead at his Versova residence in Mumbai on October 31, 2026. He was 57.
Police suspect he slipped and fell in the kitchen late on October 30, sustaining a fatal head injury. His wife, two sons and domestic help were reportedly asleep when the incident happened. An accidental death report was registered, with investigations continuing.
His death recalls several other cases involving actors and filmmakers who were discovered dead at their residences. While some deaths were attributed to medical conditions or accidents, others were investigated as suicides and attracted widespread public attention.
One of Hindi cinema's most celebrated filmmakers, Guru Dutt was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on October 10, 1964. He was 39.
Known for directing classics such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Dutt's death was attributed in contemporary accounts to an overdose involving sleeping pills and alcohol. It has widely been described as suicide.
His death remains one of the most discussed tragedies in the history of Indian cinema.
Actress Silk Smitha, one of South Indian cinema's most recognisable performers, was found dead at her Saligram residence in Chennai on September 23, 1996. She was 35.
Born Vijayalakshmi, Smitha appeared in nearly 300 films across several South Indian languages. Her screen presence made her a major attraction, and she became particularly popular for her dance performances and glamorous roles.
Her death was reported as suicide. Contemporary accounts said police recovered a note from her bedroom.
One of Bollywood's most glamorous stars of the 1970s and 1980s, Parveen Babi was found dead in her Juhu apartment in Mumbai on January 22, 2005. She was 50.
Neighbours alerted the police after noticing newspapers and milk packets piled up outside her apartment. The housing society secretary eventually arranged for the police to enter the flat using a duplicate key.
Her post-mortem examination reportedly found no evidence of poisoning or external injuries. Police initially suspected natural causes. Babi had reportedly had diabetes and other health complications.
She was remembered for films including Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halaal and Shaan
Veteran actor Om Puri was found dead in his Lokhandwala apartment in Mumbai on January 6, 2017. He was 66.
His driver arrived to pick him up but received no response at the door. With assistance from neighbours, the door was opened, and Puri was found lying in the kitchen with a head injury.
Police subsequently said the actor had died of a massive heart attack and had apparently sustained the injury when he collapsed. An accidental death report was registered as part of the procedure.
Puri was celebrated for performances in films such as Ardh Satya, Aakrosh, East Is East and City of Joy.
Actress Jiah Khan was found dead at her family home in Juhu, Mumbai, on June 3, 2013. She was 25.
Known for films including Nishabd, Ghajini and Housefull, Khan's death led to a high-profile investigation. Her boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, was accused of abetting her suicide. However, a special CBI court acquitted him in April 2023, citing a lack of evidence to establish the charge.
The case remained in the public spotlight for nearly a decade.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34.
Known for films such as Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, Rajput's death triggered widespread public debate, protests and investigations by multiple agencies.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) subsequently investigated the case. In March 2025, the agency filed a closure report describing his death as a suicide and absolving the people named in the related cases of involvement.
His death remains one of the most widely discussed celebrity cases in recent Indian entertainment history.
Known for playing villains and supporting antagonists in Hindi films during the 1980s and 1990s, Mahesh Anand was found dead in his Versova apartment in Mumbai on February 9, 2019. He was 57.
His domestic help reportedly received no response after arriving at the apartment. His sisters were informed, and police and fire brigade personnel were called to open the door.
His body was found in the living room. Police registered an accidental death report, while the cause of death was initially pending post-mortem examination.
Anand appeared in several popular Hindi films, often playing the antagonist opposite leading stars.
Actor Brahma Mishra, best known for playing Lalit in the popular web series Mirzapur, was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Versova area in December 2021. He was 36.
Neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell coming from his apartment. Police entered the flat using a duplicate key and discovered his partially decomposed body in the bathroom.
Mishra had reportedly been living alone. Police said their preliminary assessment indicated that he had died of a heart attack, with no foul play suspected at the time.
Apart from Mirzapur, he appeared in films including Kesari and Haseen Dillruba.
The circumstances surrounding these deaths varied considerably, ranging from medical emergencies and suspected accidents to cases investigated as suicides. While each story is different, they remind us that the lives of public figures can remain largely unseen beyond their professional achievements and public appearances.