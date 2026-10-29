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Israeli businessman found dead in Ethiopia restaurant, poisoning suspected

Ethiopian police detain several suspects as investigation into mysterious death continues

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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An Israeli businessman was found dead in Ethiopia restaurant toilet; police suspect poisoning and detain several suspects for investigation.
An Israeli businessman was found dead in Ethiopia restaurant toilet; police suspect poisoning and detain several suspects for investigation.
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Dubai: A 48-year-old Israeli businessman was found dead inside a restaurant toilet in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, with police investigating suspicions that he may have been poisoned, according to media reports.

The businessman, identified only as Rada, was reportedly spending an evening at the restaurant with a group of people when he went to the toilet and failed to return.

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After approximately 40 minutes, his companions went to look for him and discovered his body inside one of the toilet cubicles.

Ethiopian police have detained several suspects as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, with possible poisoning among the main lines of inquiry, the reports said.

The businessman, who had commercial interests in Ethiopia, was reportedly in good health and had no known pre-existing medical conditions.

Israel's Foreign Ministry and its embassy in Addis Ababa are closely monitoring the case and maintaining contact with the businessman's family. An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death.

Authorities have not yet established whether the death was the result of foul play.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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