Ethiopian police detain several suspects as investigation into mysterious death continues
Dubai: A 48-year-old Israeli businessman was found dead inside a restaurant toilet in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, with police investigating suspicions that he may have been poisoned, according to media reports.
The businessman, identified only as Rada, was reportedly spending an evening at the restaurant with a group of people when he went to the toilet and failed to return.
After approximately 40 minutes, his companions went to look for him and discovered his body inside one of the toilet cubicles.
Ethiopian police have detained several suspects as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, with possible poisoning among the main lines of inquiry, the reports said.
The businessman, who had commercial interests in Ethiopia, was reportedly in good health and had no known pre-existing medical conditions.
Israel's Foreign Ministry and its embassy in Addis Ababa are closely monitoring the case and maintaining contact with the businessman's family. An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death.
Authorities have not yet established whether the death was the result of foul play.