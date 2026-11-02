Sanjay Gupta’s wife Anuradha Lekhi pays tribute after his death: ‘The man who wooed me with an omelette'

She wrote, “The funniest man I knew. The backbone of our family. Not ONLY of ours… The list is countless. The most optimistic person I knew.. His blood group was B+ too. The Greatest story teller I knew. The Bestest Father in this whole brahmand. The most… SINGLE most generous man I knew. Generous to a fault if I can say that. The man who wooed me with a frikkin omelet. The Best you’ve ever eaten.”