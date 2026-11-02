Sanjay Gupta’s wife Anuradha Lekhi pays tribute after his death: ‘The man who wooed me with an omelette'

The filmmaker's last rites were held on Sunday at the Versova crematorium.
Anuradha Lekhi Gupta has paid tribute to her husband, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, in a social media post following his death last week at the age of 57.
Gupta died on October 30 after sustaining a head injury in a fall at his home in Versova, Mumbai.
The tribute
In a post on her private Instagram account, which has since been widely shared, as quoted by Indian Express, Anuradha described Gupta as a funny and optimistic man, a dedicated father and the mainstay of their family. She also spoke of his generosity, his warmth as a host and his loyalty to friends, adding that he never held grudges.
She wrote, “The funniest man I knew. The backbone of our family. Not ONLY of ours… The list is countless. The most optimistic person I knew.. His blood group was B+ too. The Greatest story teller I knew. The Bestest Father in this whole brahmand. The most… SINGLE most generous man I knew. Generous to a fault if I can say that. The man who wooed me with a frikkin omelet. The Best you’ve ever eaten.”
The post included lighter personal memories, including a reference to the omelette she said first won her over. She ended by saying she had hoped for many more years with him.
Circumstances of his death
According to police information reported in the media, CCTV footage showed Gupta in the drawing room at around 2 am before he walked toward another part of the house, where he is believed to have lost his balance and fallen. His family found him the next morning and took him to hospital, where he was declared dead.
Versova police have registered an accidental death report and say they have found no evidence of foul play.
Funeral
His last rites were held on Sunday at the Versova crematorium. Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Fardeen Khan, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Milap Zaveri, Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashoke Pandit were among those who paid their respects. Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan posted tributes online.
Career
Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel The Fire in 1994. Over three decades, his credits included Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil.