Convict stabbed victim to death after refusing to remove photos of his wife from Facebook
Dubai: A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced a Bangladeshi expatriate to death for murdering his friend after the victim posted photographs of the killer's wife on Facebook and refused to remove them, according to the Public Prosecution.
The Criminal Court handed down the death sentence on Tuesday after convicting the man of premeditated murder in a case triggered by a dispute over photographs published on social media.
Prosecutors said the defendant deliberately planned the killing after his friend shared private photographs of his wife on Facebook and ignored repeated requests to delete them.
According to the prosecution, the defendant armed himself with a knife and lay in wait for the victim outside a location at their workplace, having established that he was inside.
When the victim emerged, the defendant attacked him, stabbing him repeatedly in the head and body. The injuries proved fatal.
The defendant admitted the charges during court proceedings, explaining that he and the victim had been friends before the dispute erupted.
He told the court that during a previous visit, his friend had photographed his wife without permission and subsequently published the images on Facebook.
The defendant said he asked his friend to remove the photographs after offensive comments were posted about his wife.
However, the victim allegedly refused and went on to publish additional photographs, escalating tensions between the defendant and his wife.
The defendant told the court that the dispute prompted him to seek revenge, leading him to plan and carry out the fatal attack.
The court convicted him of intentional, premeditated murder and sentenced him to death.