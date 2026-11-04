GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait sentences Bangladeshi man to death for killing friend over wife's Facebook photos

Convict stabbed victim to death after refusing to remove photos of his wife from Facebook

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A Bangladeshi expatriate was sentenced to death in Kuwait for murdering his friend after the victim posted private photographs of hi wife on Facebook and refused to remove them. Prosecutors said the defendant planned the killing and stabbed his friend repeatedly after a dispute over the photographs.
A Bangladeshi expatriate was sentenced to death in Kuwait for murdering his friend after the victim posted private photographs of hi wife on Facebook and refused to remove them. Prosecutors said the defendant planned the killing and stabbed his friend repeatedly after a dispute over the photographs.
Getty Images

Dubai: A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced a Bangladeshi expatriate to death for murdering his friend after the victim posted photographs of the killer's wife on Facebook and refused to remove them, according to the Public Prosecution.

The Criminal Court handed down the death sentence on Tuesday after convicting the man of premeditated murder in a case triggered by a dispute over photographs published on social media.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Prosecutors said the defendant deliberately planned the killing after his friend shared private photographs of his wife on Facebook and ignored repeated requests to delete them.

According to the prosecution, the defendant armed himself with a knife and lay in wait for the victim outside a location at their workplace, having established that he was inside.

When the victim emerged, the defendant attacked him, stabbing him repeatedly in the head and body. The injuries proved fatal.

The defendant admitted the charges during court proceedings, explaining that he and the victim had been friends before the dispute erupted.

He told the court that during a previous visit, his friend had photographed his wife without permission and subsequently published the images on Facebook.

The defendant said he asked his friend to remove the photographs after offensive comments were posted about his wife.

However, the victim allegedly refused and went on to publish additional photographs, escalating tensions between the defendant and his wife.

The defendant told the court that the dispute prompted him to seek revenge, leading him to plan and carry out the fatal attack.

The court convicted him of intentional, premeditated murder and sentenced him to death.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Kuwait

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Egyptian bride was stabbed to death by husband 60 days after wedding over a dream of infidelity, sparking outrage and investigation.

Bride killed 60 days after wedding over cheating dream

2m read
Saudi court overturns death sentence for Sri Lankan man

Saudi court overturns death sentence for Sri Lankan man

1m read
He argued that her cleaning habits had become so restrictive that routine activities inside the home regularly triggered disagreements between the couple.

Man seeks divorce over wife’s extreme cleaning rules

1m read
Court records showed the man was convicted of premeditated murder after luring his wife to a remote area in Mutlaa and running her over on March 30, 2025, the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Kuwait upholds death sentence in wife murder case

2m read