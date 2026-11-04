GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egyptian bride stabbed to death by husband 60 days after wedding over dream of infidelity

Victim's father says husband had previously attempted to kill her but was forgiven

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Egyptian bride was stabbed to death by husband 60 days after wedding over a dream of infidelity, sparking outrage and investigation.
Egyptian bride was stabbed to death by husband 60 days after wedding over a dream of infidelity, sparking outrage and investigation.

Dubai: An Egyptian woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband just 60 days after their wedding after he dreamed she was talking to another man, according to Egyptian media reports.

The killing took place in Al Khusus, in Egypt's Qalyubia Governorate, where the victim, identified as Aya, was attacked inside the couple's bedroom.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to reports citing the suspect's statements to investigators, the couple married on September 11. The husband allegedly said he had dreamed of his wife speaking to another man, prompting suspicions that led him to attack her with a knife.

He allegedly stabbed her several times in the chest and heart area before leaving her in the bedroom.

Reports said the suspect also published a cryptic post on Facebook following the killing. Police subsequently arrested him and seized the suspected murder weapon.

In a further development, the victim's father revealed that his son-in-law had previously attempted to kill Aya but later apologised and persuaded the family to allow her to return to the marital home.

The father said the husband had justified his earlier behaviour by saying, "The devil got the better of me."

He added that the suspect had previously spoken about a dream in which he saw his wife talking to a stranger. The family decided to forgive him and give him another chance, believing the incident had been triggered by nothing more than a dream.

The case has drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death just two months into her marriage.

The suspect's reported statements remain allegations under investigation, and the precise circumstances of the killing have yet to be established by a court.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Images found on phone of UK man who drugged, raped wife

Images found on phone of UK man who drugged, raped wife

2m read
The two women then placed his body inside a large sack and attempted to conceal it among waste being transported from the house to a remote agricultural area.

Wife and mother-in-law stab, strangle and kill husband

2m read
Investigators said the incident began with a heated argument between the couple at their home, during which the husband allegedly struck his wife with a metal hammer, killing her.

Man kills wife, hides body at home for 3 months

2m read
Preliminary investigations found that the lawyer left the husband and wife alone in his office for about two hours in an apparent attempt to give them an opportunity to resolve their differences.

Husband arrested after wife killed, found dismembered

2m read