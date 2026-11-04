Victim's father says husband had previously attempted to kill her but was forgiven
Dubai: An Egyptian woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband just 60 days after their wedding after he dreamed she was talking to another man, according to Egyptian media reports.
The killing took place in Al Khusus, in Egypt's Qalyubia Governorate, where the victim, identified as Aya, was attacked inside the couple's bedroom.
According to reports citing the suspect's statements to investigators, the couple married on September 11. The husband allegedly said he had dreamed of his wife speaking to another man, prompting suspicions that led him to attack her with a knife.
He allegedly stabbed her several times in the chest and heart area before leaving her in the bedroom.
Reports said the suspect also published a cryptic post on Facebook following the killing. Police subsequently arrested him and seized the suspected murder weapon.
In a further development, the victim's father revealed that his son-in-law had previously attempted to kill Aya but later apologised and persuaded the family to allow her to return to the marital home.
The father said the husband had justified his earlier behaviour by saying, "The devil got the better of me."
He added that the suspect had previously spoken about a dream in which he saw his wife talking to a stranger. The family decided to forgive him and give him another chance, believing the incident had been triggered by nothing more than a dream.
The case has drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death just two months into her marriage.
The suspect's reported statements remain allegations under investigation, and the precise circumstances of the killing have yet to be established by a court.