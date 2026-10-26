Police say a driver found the body after noticing bloodstains on his three-wheeled vehicle
Dubai: A woman and her mother have been arrested in Egypt on suspicion of killing the woman's husband and attempting to dispose of his body, after a driver transporting household waste noticed blood on his vehicle and discovered the remains hidden among the rubbish.
The incident took place in Abu Al Gheit village in Qalyubia governorate, where investigators believe a marital dispute escalated into a violent confrontation that ended in the man's death.
According to preliminary investigations, an argument between the couple developed into a physical altercation during which the wife and her mother allegedly strangled the man and stabbed him several times.
The two women then placed his body inside a large sack and attempted to conceal it among waste being transported from the house to a remote agricultural area.
They enlisted the help of a driver operating a three-wheeled vehicle who, according to investigators, was unaware that a body was hidden among the items he was carrying.
Bloodstains lead driver to discover body
The attempt to conceal the body was uncovered when the driver noticed blood on his vehicle.
Suspicious of the stains, he examined the load and discovered the man's body, prompting him to cry out for help.
The discovery helped expose the suspected crime.
Police had received a report from local residents about a man's body found in an agricultural area. An examination revealed signs of strangulation and several stab wounds.
Investigators subsequently identified the victim's wife and mother-in-law as suspects in the killing.
Security officers arrested both women, who reportedly admitted their involvement during questioning, according to information from the investigation.
The relevant authorities opened an investigation and authorised the burial of the body following the completion of the post-mortem examination.