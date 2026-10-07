GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egypt man arrested for killing wife, hiding body at home for three months

Young daughter lived alongside mother’s body after being told she was ill and sleeping

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Investigators said the incident began with a heated argument between the couple at their home, during which the husband allegedly struck his wife with a metal hammer, killing her.
Investigators said the incident began with a heated argument between the couple at their home, during which the husband allegedly struck his wife with a metal hammer, killing her.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Egyptian police have arrested a 40-year-old man accused of killing his wife and keeping her body hidden inside their home in Shubra El Kheima for nearly three months while telling their young daughter that her mother was ill and needed to sleep.

Investigators said the incident began with a heated argument between the couple at their home, during which the husband allegedly struck his wife with a metal hammer, killing her.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He then allegedly wrapped her body in blankets and left it in a corner of the apartment, using perfumes and air fresheners daily in an attempt to mask the smell of decomposition, according to the investigation.

During the three months, the father allegedly told his daughter that her mother was seriously ill and needed rest, warning the child not to approach her. The girl continued waiting for her mother to wake up, unaware that she had died.

The case came to light after the smell eventually spread beyond the apartment despite attempts to conceal it, prompting suspicious neighbours to alert police.

Security officers who arrived at the property found the woman's body, identified as Afaf, wrapped in blankets and in an advanced state of decomposition.

Investigators said statements from the child, together with other evidence, helped establish the sequence of events from the couple's argument to the alleged concealment of the body.

Police arrested the husband, who admitted to the killing and led officers to the metal hammer allegedly used in the attack.

The woman's body was transferred to the Zeinhom morgue while prosecutors continued legal proceedings.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

He argued that her cleaning habits had become so restrictive that routine activities inside the home regularly triggered disagreements between the couple.

Man seeks divorce over wife’s extreme cleaning rules

1m read
Preliminary investigations found that the lawyer left the husband and wife alone in his office for about two hours in an apparent attempt to give them an opportunity to resolve their differences.

Husband arrested after wife killed, found dismembered

2m read
The incident began in the morning when Gül tried to wake Timur so the couple could attend an appointment for medical examinations. Illustrative image.

Woman kills husband-to-be during row before wedding

1m read
The man was at his home with his wife and a domestic worker when the fire broke out near the Rosario church in Benahavís last week.

Jordanian man dies after Spain wildfire

1m read