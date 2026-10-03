Husband says wife would not let him use the toilet immediately after she had cleaned it
Dubai: A Turkish man has sought a divorce from his wife after four years of marriage, alleging that her intense focus on cleanliness turned everyday life into a source of repeated disputes.
In his court filing, the man said his wife would prevent him from using the toilet immediately after she had cleaned it and would become angry when strands of his hair fell on the bed.
He argued that her cleaning habits had become so restrictive that routine activities inside the home regularly triggered disagreements between the couple.
According to the filing, the couple even began ordering food rather than cooking at home to avoid using the kitchen and making it dirty.
The husband is also seeking $250,000 in compensation, which he said was related to the home and the psychological harm he claims to have suffered during the marriage.