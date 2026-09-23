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Jordanian man, 78, dies after trying to save home from Spain wildfire

Victim suffered severe burns after evacuating his wife as flames approached home

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The man was at his home with his wife and a domestic worker when the fire broke out near the Rosario church in Benahavís last week.
The man was at his home with his wife and a domestic worker when the fire broke out near the Rosario church in Benahavís last week.
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Dubai: A 78 year old Jordanian man has died in Spain from burns sustained while trying to protect his home from a wildfire in the southern region of Andalusia.

The man was at his home with his wife and a domestic worker when the fire broke out near the Rosario church in Benahavís last week.

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After ensuring his wife had been evacuated, the man remained behind and attempted to protect the property as the flames approached, suffering severe burns.

He was taken for medical treatment but later died from his injuries. Firefighters battled the blaze for nine days before authorities declared it fully extinguished.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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