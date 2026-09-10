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'No regrets' to 'I accept my faults': Murder suspect changes his story

Man accused of killing wife, storing severed head in fridge now issues warning to others

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
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Police seize refrigerator and suspected weapons as investigators reconstruct killing in Assam.
Police seize refrigerator and suspected weapons as investigators reconstruct killing in Assam.
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Days after declaring that he had "no regrets" over the killing of his wife, a man in India has dramatically changed his message.

Ramanuj Goswami, accused of killing his 25-year-old wife Riya Talukdar in Guwahati, Assam, told reporters that he now accepts his faults and urged others not to repeat what he had done.

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"I am accepting my faults. People can say bad things about me. But I request everyone not to make this kind of mistake in their life," Goswami said as police took him for a medical examination, according to NDTV.

The comments mark a striking change from remarks he made earlier this week, when he told reporters he had no regrets and threatened a man he alleged had been involved with his wife.

Police are still investigating the motive, and Goswami's allegations about an extramarital relationship have not been independently established.

Body discovered after neighbours raise alarm

The case emerged after neighbours complained about a foul smell coming from the couple's apartment in Guwahati.

Police entered the home and discovered Talukdar's partially decomposed body.

Her head was missing.

Investigators later found it wrapped in a plastic bag inside the refrigerator, police said. Her fingers had also been partially severed.

Goswami subsequently surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Investigators believe the killing followed an argument between the couple.

Police have said Goswami attacked his wife with a sharp weapon before attempting to dismember her body.

The couple had married only months earlier.

From 'no regrets' to 'don't make this mistake'

When Goswami appeared before reporters earlier this week, however, there was little sign of remorse.

He said he had "no regrets" and would not apologise.

He also threatened to kill a man he referred to as his wife's "sugar daddy" after leaving prison.

Goswami did not identify the person.

Police are now examining both the allegation and the circumstances surrounding his remarks as part of the wider investigation.

His latest comments are markedly different.

Rather than defending his alleged actions, Goswami told reporters he accepted his faults and urged others not to make the same "mistake".

Police return to apartment

Investigators have meanwhile returned to the couple's home as they reconstruct what happened.

Police took Goswami to the apartment in the presence of a magistrate and recorded the proceedings on video.

They seized the refrigerator in which Talukdar's head was allegedly stored, along with her clothes and suspected weapons.

Reports say the recovered items included a sharp weapon and scissors.

Police are questioning Goswami as they attempt to establish the motive and reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding Talukdar's death.

He remains in police custody.

The allegation concerning another man remains just that — an allegation made by Goswami — and police have not publicly established that Talukdar was having an affair.

For investigators, his latest public comments add another twist to a case that has already drawn widespread attention in India.

Days after saying he had nothing to apologise for, the accused now has a very different message:

Don't do what I did.

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