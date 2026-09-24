GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait court upholds death sentence for man who ran over wife in desert

Psychiatric assessment found defendant was mentally responsible for his actions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Court records showed the man was convicted of premeditated murder after luring his wife to a remote area in Mutlaa and running her over on March 30, 2025, the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
Court records showed the man was convicted of premeditated murder after luring his wife to a remote area in Mutlaa and running her over on March 30, 2025, the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Dubai: Kuwait’s Court of Appeals has upheld a death sentence against a Kuwaiti man convicted of deliberately killing his wife by running her over with his vehicle in the Mutlaa desert during Eid Al Fitr, local media reported.

Court records showed the man was convicted of premeditated murder after luring his wife to a remote area in Mutlaa and running her over on March 30, 2025, the first day of Eid Al Fitr. Prosecutors had also charged him with kidnapping by deception and possession of psychotropic substances for personal use.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Reports said the defendant had assaulted his wife in the Mutlaa desert during the final days of Ramadan, prompting her to leave their marital home and stay with her family. He later persuaded her to return and told her he had a surprise for her on the first day of Eid, before taking her to the desert where the killing occurred. The victim left behind four children, including an infant, according to court reports.

The Criminal Court had earlier sentenced the man to death, but the Court of Appeals in May ordered that he undergo a specialist psychiatric assessment to determine his mental state and criminal responsibility at the time of the offence.

The subsequent psychiatric report found that he was aware of his actions at the time of the killing. It also concluded that he had exaggerated or feigned symptoms of an illness that he did not have, based on a malingering assessment.

The findings provided no basis for relieving him of criminal responsibility, and the appeals court upheld the death sentence.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Kuwait

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The man was at his home with his wife and a domestic worker when the fire broke out near the Rosario church in Benahavís last week.

Jordanian man dies after Spain wildfire

1m read
The ruling also included court costs, lawyers’ fees and legal interest of 9 per cent a year from the date the lawsuit was filed until the full amount is paid.

Guard’s fatal snake bite leads to $50,000 family award

2m read
Police seize refrigerator and suspected weapons as investigators reconstruct killing in Assam.

Murder suspect goes from 'no regrets' to remorse

3m read
Indian soldier killed wife, threw her off roof: Family

Indian soldier killed wife, threw her off roof: Family

2m read