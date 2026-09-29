They were left alone to discuss marital dispute before lawyer returned to find woman dead
Dubai: An Egyptian man has been arrested after allegedly killing and dismembering his wife inside a lawyer’s office in Alexandria, according to local media reports citing preliminary investigations.
The killing took place in the Mediterranean city’s Mansheya district after the couple went to the lawyer’s office to discuss marital disputes, the reports said.
Preliminary investigations found that the lawyer left the husband and wife alone in his office for about two hours in an apparent attempt to give them an opportunity to resolve their differences.
When he returned, he discovered that the woman had been killed and her body dismembered, with remains found in the bathroom of the office, according to the reports.
The lawyer told investigators that he had left the couple alone to discuss their problems and alerted the authorities after returning and discovering what had happened.
Police arrived at the scene and began an examination of the premises before arresting the husband.
Investigators said the suspect confessed to killing his wife and alleged that he suspected she was having a relationship with the lawyer. He also claimed that he blamed the lawyer for the breakdown of his marriage and had planned to kill both his wife and the lawyer, according to accounts of his statements carried by Egyptian media.
Those allegations have not been independently verified and investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing.
Prosecutors ordered a post mortem examination to establish the precise cause of the woman’s death and document her injuries.
The investigation is continuing to determine the full circumstances of the case and verify the suspect’s account.