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Egyptian man arrested after wife killed, dismembered in lawyer’s office in Alexandria

They were left alone to discuss marital dispute before lawyer returned to find woman dead

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Preliminary investigations found that the lawyer left the husband and wife alone in his office for about two hours in an apparent attempt to give them an opportunity to resolve their differences.
Preliminary investigations found that the lawyer left the husband and wife alone in his office for about two hours in an apparent attempt to give them an opportunity to resolve their differences.
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Dubai: An Egyptian man has been arrested after allegedly killing and dismembering his wife inside a lawyer’s office in Alexandria, according to local media reports citing preliminary investigations.

The killing took place in the Mediterranean city’s Mansheya district after the couple went to the lawyer’s office to discuss marital disputes, the reports said.

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Preliminary investigations found that the lawyer left the husband and wife alone in his office for about two hours in an apparent attempt to give them an opportunity to resolve their differences.

When he returned, he discovered that the woman had been killed and her body dismembered, with remains found in the bathroom of the office, according to the reports.

The lawyer told investigators that he had left the couple alone to discuss their problems and alerted the authorities after returning and discovering what had happened.

Police arrived at the scene and began an examination of the premises before arresting the husband.

Investigators said the suspect confessed to killing his wife and alleged that he suspected she was having a relationship with the lawyer. He also claimed that he blamed the lawyer for the breakdown of his marriage and had planned to kill both his wife and the lawyer, according to accounts of his statements carried by Egyptian media.

Those allegations have not been independently verified and investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Prosecutors ordered a post mortem examination to establish the precise cause of the woman’s death and document her injuries.

The investigation is continuing to determine the full circumstances of the case and verify the suspect’s account.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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