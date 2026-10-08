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Egyptian law graduate arrested over fatal stabbing of parents

Surveillance cameras lead police to suspect after couple found dead at Gharbia home

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Police arrest Egyptian man suspected of fatally stabbing his parents at home, uncovering chilling details in Gharbia Governorate case.
Police arrest Egyptian man suspected of fatally stabbing his parents at home, uncovering chilling details in Gharbia Governorate case.
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Dubai: Egyptian police have arrested a law graduate suspected of fatally stabbing his parents at their home in Gharbia Governorate before fleeing to another province, according to local reports.

Police were alerted after residents found the bodies of Nabil El Sherbiny, 60, and his wife, Mahga, inside their home after the couple had not been seen for several days.

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Initial examination found stab wounds on both bodies. Investigators estimated that the couple had died about three days before they were discovered, while forensic experts were assigned to determine the exact causes of death and examine their injuries.

Investigators found that the couple's son had also been missing during the same period, prompting police to trace his movements.

After reviewing surveillance camera footage, investigators tracked him to the city of Benha in Qalyubia Governorate, where he was arrested and taken to a police station in Tanta for questioning.

The Arabic report said the man had recently experienced psychological disturbances. That information should be treated as an attributed claim rather than a confirmed medical diagnosis.

Prosecutors ordered further police inquiries and a forensic examination of the bodies as investigations continued into the circumstances and motive behind the killings.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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