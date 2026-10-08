Surveillance cameras lead police to suspect after couple found dead at Gharbia home
Dubai: Egyptian police have arrested a law graduate suspected of fatally stabbing his parents at their home in Gharbia Governorate before fleeing to another province, according to local reports.
Police were alerted after residents found the bodies of Nabil El Sherbiny, 60, and his wife, Mahga, inside their home after the couple had not been seen for several days.
Initial examination found stab wounds on both bodies. Investigators estimated that the couple had died about three days before they were discovered, while forensic experts were assigned to determine the exact causes of death and examine their injuries.
Investigators found that the couple's son had also been missing during the same period, prompting police to trace his movements.
After reviewing surveillance camera footage, investigators tracked him to the city of Benha in Qalyubia Governorate, where he was arrested and taken to a police station in Tanta for questioning.
The Arabic report said the man had recently experienced psychological disturbances. That information should be treated as an attributed claim rather than a confirmed medical diagnosis.
Prosecutors ordered further police inquiries and a forensic examination of the bodies as investigations continued into the circumstances and motive behind the killings.