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Four bears blamed, and put down, after fatal mauling in Canada

DNA confirms four bears responsible for deadly mauling near Bella Coola

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AFP
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CBC reported that forensic testing confirmed an adult sow and three cubs were involved in the attack that killed Jennifer Balcarras, 48, and her daughter Selah Reed, 20, earlier this month.
CBC reported that forensic testing confirmed an adult sow and three cubs were involved in the attack that killed Jennifer Balcarras, 48, and her daughter Selah Reed, 20, earlier this month.
Travis Reed | File photo

Four grizzly bears have been identified as the culprits in the death of a mother and her daughter near a hiking trail in western Canada, authorities said Tuesday.

The animals have been put down, or "dispatched," as the provincial wildlife services said in a statement.

According to CBC news channel, forensic testing confirmed an adult sow and three cubs were involved in the attack that killed Jennifer Balcarras, 48, and her daughter Selah Reed, 20, earlier this month.

In an update Tuesday, BCCOS Insp. Jeff Tyre told the channel that the attack likely involved predatory behaviour, which is considered "very rare."

"We hope the efforts of everyone who responded, as well as these findings, bring some measure of closure," he told the channel.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone affected."

The victims had gone walking near their home close to the town of Bella Coola.

"Fatal grizzly bear attacks involving predatory behaviour are rare," the statement said.

Grizzly bears can be aggressive at this time of year as they build up their fat reserves before winter hibernation.

A school group was attacked by a bear in the same area in November last year. Eleven people, including children, were injured -- some seriously.

But the four bears identified in the recent attack were not involved in that earlier one, the statement said.

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