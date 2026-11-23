Iraq looks to get $1.8m for two Boeing 747s, one a VIP jet, left in Tunisia since 1991
Dubai: Iraq has put two Boeing 747s up for sale after they sat in the Tunisian desert for 35 years. One was reportedly used by Saddam Hussein's government.
The Ministry of Transport announced the sale of the two Iraqi Airways aircraft, parked at Tozeur-Nefta International Airport in southern Tunisia. It values each plane at $900,000, or $1.8 million for the pair. The Prime Minister's Office had authorized the sale for these jets back in February 2025.
Even though the planes are lying stranded their price has seen a considerable jump. In 2023, Iraqi Airways sought $494,000 per plane, or $988,000 combined. That sale fell through. The new valuation sits about 82% higher. Baghdad has tried to sell the pair several times since 2010.
The jets are a Boeing 747-200, registered YI-AGP, and a 747SP, registered YI-ALM. Both were built in 1982 and run on Pratt & Whitney JT9D engines, the sale notice specifies. The 747SP is a rare aircraft. It has a shortened, long-range version of the jumbo, and not many were built. YI-ALM landed at Tozeur-Nefta on January 1, 1991. Reports describe a VIP layout with a private stateroom, a conference room and a lounge with sleeper seats.
Iraq sent the planes abroad after invading Kuwait in August 1990. Baghdad feared US-led coalition airstrikes and moved several aircraft out for safekeeping. These two aircrafts were among those that never returned.
Interested bidders must first post a financial guarantee equal to 20 per cent of an aircraft's value. That comes to $180,000 per plane, or $360,000 for both. Applicants will also have to submit documents proving they are legally eligible to bid.
The winner then pays a 2 per cent service charge on the purchase price and covers advertising costs. Iraqi Airways will sell the aircraft as they are, where they are, with no technical warranties. The buyer handles ownership transfer, customs clearance and transport, and pays airport parking charges after handover.
Money pressure adds urgency. The government faces tight finances and has devalued the dinar, moving the official rate from about 1,300 to 1,500 per dollar. A sale would end years of storage costs and ownership questions over aircraft grounded for more than three decades.