The jets are a Boeing 747-200, registered YI-AGP, and a 747SP, registered YI-ALM. Both were built in 1982 and run on Pratt & Whitney JT9D engines, the sale notice specifies. The 747SP is a rare aircraft. It has a shortened, long-range version of the jumbo, and not many were built. YI-ALM landed at Tozeur-Nefta on January 1, 1991. Reports describe a VIP layout with a private stateroom, a conference room and a lounge with sleeper seats.