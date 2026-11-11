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Shah Rukh Khan tells Karan Johar in Dubai why he always wanted a home of his own

Gauri Khan designs penthouses for Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai waterfront project

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Shah Rukh Khan tells Karan Johar in Dubai why he always wanted a home of his own

Dubai: Put Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar on a stage together and even a property event can feel like an episode of Koffee with Karan. Johar hosted the Dubai event for Shahrukhz Residences by Danube, where Khan brought his trademark wit, danced to a track from King and grew emotional as he explained why he had wanted a home of his own so badly.

Khan traced that yearning to his childhood. He said he hadn’t grown up with the kind of home he longed for. Owning one meant having somewhere he could call his own and feel he belonged. It was the most personal turn in a conversation that had all the banter you’d expect from the two longtime friends.

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He had a message for fans who shared that dream. If you want a home badly enough, he told them, the universe and Allah will make it happen. Fans who’ve watched Om Shanti Om will recognise the sentiment. This time, he was talking about a wish he’d carried since childhood.

Khan admitted that buying his first home and later Mannat in Mumbai were hardly his most practical decisions. Mannat, he said, was beyond anything he had imagined for himself. What made him go ahead was the feeling that a home becomes part of who you are. It gives you a sense of identity and somewhere you know you belong.

And yes, there was a dance number. Khan got up and danced to a track from King, giving the evening a little Bollywood spectacle between the jokes and the candid admissions.

There was another Khan connection to the project. Gauri Khan designed the penthouses at the waterfront development in Dubai Maritime City. The project brings Shah Rukh Khan back together with Danube Properties and its founder, Rizwan Sajan, following their collaboration on a commercial tower that also bears the actor’s name.

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