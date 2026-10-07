Shah Rukh Khan, Rizwan Sajan reunite for Shahrukhz Residences by Danube

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group, said: “Shahrukhz Residences by Danube is a vision to create an address that people will aspire to own and remember for generations. After the phenomenal response to Shahrukhz by Danube, our customers asked us to bring this experience to residential living, and we listened. With Shahrukhz Residences, we are bringing together luxury, wellness, entertainment and premium design to create a truly iconic way of living - just like Shah Rukh’s and mine.”