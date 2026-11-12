‘I had no place to call home’: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional about his childhood at Dubai property launch

Shah Rukh Khan recalls his journey from hardship to stardom in Dubai
Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan may own one of Mumbai's most famous sea-facing mansions, but the Bollywood superstar clearly hasn't forgotten what it feels like to dream of having a roof over his head.
At the Dubai launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube at Coca-Cola Arena on November 11, Khan spoke about the emotional significance of owning a home, his love for his family and why even the most expensive property means little if it doesn't offer a sense of belonging.
But don't imagine this was a solemn, grim evening of real estate talk.
Khan, looking dapper in a black suit, was in fine form. And with his longtime friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, playing host, the evening quickly turned into a makeshift episode of Koffee with Karan, complete with rapid-fire questions, cheeky exchanges and plenty of laughter. Khan also danced on stage to his new hit from his upcoming festive release King.
Khan's wife Gauri Khan was also in attendance along with reality stars Bhavna Panday and Maheep Kapoor, adding to the star wattage of an event that felt more like a Bollywood entertainment spectacle than a conventional property launch.
And Khan, who knows a thing or two about holding an audience captive, effortlessly switched between cracking jokes and getting sentimental.
"Home is one word," he began, before reflecting on how a house can become your identity, your prestige and sometimes an emotional investment that goes far beyond its monetary value.
For a man whose sea-facing Mumbai mansion Mannat is practically a tourist attraction, those words carried a certain weight.
Khan recalled how he hadn't grown up with the kind of home he had always wanted. Buying a house was therefore never simply about acquiring property. It was about having somewhere he could call his own.
"Any city that I visit and I think it would be good to own a home here, but then my kids go: I can't have a home in every city in the world. Perhaps that yearning stems from me not having a home during my childhood."
Even purchasing Mannat, he admitted, wasn't necessarily the most practical financial decision. But some decisions, particularly those involving a home, are made with the heart rather than a calculator.
He also appeared genuinely moved by the idea that families would one day live in residences bearing his name.
"It is extremely humbling to know people will buy a home that carries my name," he said.
It was a rare moment of reflection in an evening otherwise punctuated by Johar's mischievous questions and Khan's quick-witted responses.
The conversation inevitably turned to Gauri Khan, who has designed the penthouses at the waterfront development in Dubai Maritime City.
Gauri even joked that she had found designing Mannat relatively easy because everyone at home generally agreed with her choices.
Khan also spoke about how a home should offer respite from the chaos of everyday life.
"For me, it is important," he said, explaining that life comes with "good days, bad days, wonderful days".
"When you finally come home, you have to regenerate in your home," he said, describing it as a space where you rejuvenate and prepare to face the world again.
For Khan, whose life has unfolded under the relentless glare of public attention, that sense of refuge clearly matters. The actor has also stepped back from giving interviews, barring those fully-orchestrated property launches that are scripted. But even if the evening was carefully choreographed, Khan managed to make it entertaining.
And Johar kept the mood lively with his trademark hosting style, while everyone happily played along, delivering the cheeky, spontaneous responses that have made their television conversations so entertaining over the years.
At one point, the superstar also broke into a dance to a track from his film King, transforming the property launch into a mini Bollywood show.
The launch marked another collaboration between Khan and Danube Properties founder Rizwan Sajan, following their association on a commercial tower bearing the actor's name.
Shahrukhz Residences is located in Dubai Maritime City. But beyond the luxury interiors, celebrity names and waterfront address, Khan had a message for anyone still dreaming of owning a home.
"When you want to buy a house, remember Allah will make it happen," he said, adding that if you want a home with all your heart, you will get it.
His advice was characteristically optimistic: "Think big, believe big and trust in yourself."
It was the sort of philosophy that fans of Om Shanti Om would instantly recognise. Remember that famous sentiment about the universe conspiring to help you achieve something you desperately want?
Only this time, Khan wasn't delivering a dialogue in a Bollywood blockbuster.
He was speaking from personal experience.
And perhaps that was the most interesting part of the evening.
Shah Rukh Khan had arrived in Dubai to lend his star power to a luxury property launch. But between the cheeky Koffee with Karan exchanges, family jokes and dance moves, he ended up talking about something far more ordinary.
The very human desire to have a place to call home.