‘I had no place to call home’: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional about his childhood at Dubai property launch

Khan, looking dapper in a black suit, was in fine form. And with his longtime friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, playing host, the evening quickly turned into a makeshift episode of Koffee with Karan, complete with rapid-fire questions, cheeky exchanges and plenty of laughter. Khan also danced on stage to his new hit from his upcoming festive release King.

At the Dubai launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube at Coca-Cola Arena on November 11, Khan spoke about the emotional significance of owning a home, his love for his family and why even the most expensive property means little if it doesn't offer a sense of belonging.

"Any city that I visit and I think it would be good to own a home here, but then my kids go: I can't have a home in every city in the world. Perhaps that yearning stems from me not having a home during my childhood."

Khan recalled how he hadn't grown up with the kind of home he had always wanted. Buying a house was therefore never simply about acquiring property. It was about having somewhere he could call his own.

"Home is one word," he began, before reflecting on how a house can become your identity, your prestige and sometimes an emotional investment that goes far beyond its monetary value.

"When you want to buy a house, remember Allah will make it happen," he said, adding that if you want a home with all your heart, you will get it.

For Khan, whose life has unfolded under the relentless glare of public attention, that sense of refuge clearly matters. The actor has also stepped back from giving interviews, barring those fully-orchestrated property launches that are scripted. But even if the evening was carefully choreographed, Khan managed to make it entertaining.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.