Karan Johar says Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Koffee controversy made him doubt the show: 'I was traumatised'

The filmmaker went back to that period in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. The interview comes days after he announced that the ongoing ninth season of Koffee with Karan will be its last. He gave several reasons for ending the show. One is that he needs more time for filmmaking. Another is that stars are no longer willing to speak freely on the couch. Of all the controversies the show has produced, though, he said the Season 6 episode with Hardik and Rahul was the one that shook him most.