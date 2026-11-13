GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar says Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Koffee controversy made him doubt the show: 'I was traumatised'

Johar opens up on the fallout of Hardik and Rahul's controversial episode

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hardik Pandya with Karan Johar and KL Rahul.
Hardik Pandya with Karan Johar and KL Rahul.

Karan Johar has never followed cricket. But for a while in 2019, he watched every match Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul played.

The filmmaker went back to that period in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. The interview comes days after he announced that the ongoing ninth season of Koffee with Karan will be its last. He gave several reasons for ending the show. One is that he needs more time for filmmaking. Another is that stars are no longer willing to speak freely on the couch. Of all the controversies the show has produced, though, he said the Season 6 episode with Hardik and Rahul was the one that shook him most.

‘I feel personally responsible’

Johar described the episode’s aftermath as “terrifying.” He has always followed films far more than sport, so it was unusual when he started tuning in to every match Hardik and Rahul played. He said he was hoping each time that the two were coping. When a guest’s appearance goes wrong, he added, he holds himself responsible. As he noted, he was "traumatised."

He pointed out what was at stake for them. These were players the whole country followed, and he said a few minutes on his couch put their careers and reputations at risk. He also joked about it. Cricketers, he said, avoid him at parties because of that episode. He quickly made clear he was teasing and said they have all been gracious to him.

He was more serious about how the period affected him. Johar said he, Hardik and Rahul now share a kind of 'trauma bonding.' "Both players have done well since, he noted, but at the time he was badly shaken. They’re great boys, and have done so well even after. But I can’t tell you; I was traumatised. I really went on and on, feeling if it’s even worth it. Should I be doing this at all? I questioned myself so deeply during that period,”

The episode that crossed the line

Hardik and Rahul are still the only cricketers to have appeared on Koffee with Karan. In the Rapid Fire round, Hardik in particular made explicit jokes about relationships. Viewers called the remarks misogynistic, and the criticism quickly moved beyond social media.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended both players and opened an inquiry into their conduct. The suspension was lifted only after the two apologised. The episode was removed from the streaming platform.

A show that grew more cautious

Johar kept the show going for three more seasons and seven more years after that controversy. Many shows become bolder once they move to streaming, but this one went the other way. As celebrities, publicists and social media changed how stars present themselves, the show became steadily more guarded. After 22 years, Johar is ending it.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai for a property launch

Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional at Dubai property launch

4m read
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan along with the team from Danube: Rizwan Sajan (middle), Anis Sajan (left) and Adil Sajan (right)

Shah Rukh Khan gets candid about childhood dreams

2m read
Filmmaker Karan Johar and an iconic scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji from the 1998 romantic blockbuster ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

Karan Johar to celebrate 30 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

3m read
Salman Khan opens Karan Johar’s final Koffee season

Salman Khan opens Karan Johar’s final Koffee season

2m read