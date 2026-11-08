Nobody Wants This Season 4: Put a ring on it, then put a plot in it – we still want this, just better

Season 2 arrived with new showrunners and a noticeably cooler reception—the critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes dropped from 95% to 77%, and audiences were even less forgiving, with the audience score sliding from 85% to somewhere in the high 50s. The honeymoon phase was on its last legs. Joanne and Noah were now officially together without having discussed too many important things, such as, well, conversion. The couple still had the spark and the razor-sharp banter, and yet the conversations went around in circles and brought certain viewers to an uncomfortable question: how many more seasons of Nobody Wants This do I really want?