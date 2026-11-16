From 15 to 89 years: Two athletes prove age is no barrier at Abu Dhabi World Championships

John and Noah prove the start line is open to all at Abu Dhabi Championships
Abu Dhabi: Seventy-four years separate John Charman and Noah Habib. John is 89, from the USA, and the oldest competitor at the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Abu Dhabi, powered by TAQA and hosted by Modon. Noah is 15, from South Africa, and still has school to finish before he trains each afternoon.
They did not race each other, as they competed in different age categories. But both took on the same run-bike-run Sprint Duathlon on Hudayriyat Island, and both crossed the finish line: John in 2:25:41 in the 85-89 category, Noah in 1:03:11 in the 16-19 category.
Their presence says something about the Championships themselves. Held in the Middle East and North Africa for the first time, the event has brought athletes from 45 nations to Hudayriyat Island, with elite, age-group and para-athletes competing for world titles across six disciplines.
Among more than 4,000 people on the island, these two stand at opposite ends of the age spectrum.
The man who ran in sandals
John, who now lives in San Antonio, Texas, began racing in 1987 while living in Miami. The heat along the Florida coast became familiar, and he raced in several towns along it before tackling an Olympic-distance event.
His first race, he said, was relaxed. “I took that race a lot easier and wasn’t pushing to beat the time, so the organisers waited for us to finish.”
Today there is a cut-off time, and that is about the only difference he sees between then and now. “It’s fun to accomplish,” he said.
Nearly four decades of racing have given him a collection of stories. One came in San Antonio, when he forgot his race shoes and asked the organisers for permission to run in his sandals. “I always think of that, like a Roman soldier running into battle in sandals,” he said.
What keeps him going
Another came in Dover Harbour, where he swam a mile and ended up with hypothermia in his hands. “My hands were so cold. That was an interesting one,” he said.
What keeps him going at 89 is, perhaps surprisingly, the training. “I really like the training, because I can do it at any level. I can do it with intensity, or without,” he explained.
He follows the widely used approach of doing most sessions at low intensity and only a small share at high intensity. He enjoys the steady aerobic work and likes watching his heart rate and weight. Then there are the races themselves, and “going to places like Abu Dhabi, which is really exciting.”
He has no shortage of support. “My grandchildren think it’s fabulous. They’re into different sports, but they really cheer me on,” he said. “I get a lot of accolades from my grandchildren and my three children.”
The potential found
For Noah, the sport started at home. “It started with my dad, who was obviously good at it, and I just followed him,” he said.
His first multisport event was a fun race on a school field in Grade 3. It began with a swim from one end of a pool to the other. “I could swim, but I was rubbish at it, and there were so many people in one pool,” he remembers. He climbed out to find everyone else already heading to their bikes. Then came the bike leg on a mountain bike around the fields. “I think we did 11 laps but I sprinted the whole time, and coming into T2 I was tired. I don’t think I’d ever pushed myself like that before.”
The moment he realised he could be good came from an unlikely place. “It was actually my worst race, when I realised I could do better,” he said. He had turned up with no training and had a horrible race, but it showed him his own potential.
“I thought, ‘I can actually do this. Why am I not better?’ So, I started slowly pushing myself more and more.” In Grade 5 he qualified for his first National Championships in South Africa, and that was when he decided he wanted to compete internationally.
Racing in Abu Dhabi
Today the routine is straightforward. School in South Africa ends at 2pm, and training takes up around two hours, finishing at 5:30 or 6pm. “There’s a lot of time in the day,” he said.
His classmates follow his progress closely. “My mates are sending me messages saying they’re proud that I’m here and that I’m representing the country,” he said. “They see what I do and how hard I work.” His parents have been just as supportive, with messages of congratulations filling the family group chats. “I’m here because of them,” he said.
Not every week has gone smoothly. A few weeks before the Championships his training performances were poor. Rather than spiral, he changed how he looked at it. “I told myself, ‘Look at you three years ago. You’re still getting better; you might have just gone backwards a bit.’” His role models are fellow South Africans Henri Schoeman and Jamie Riddle, along with Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt. “They’re all legends in the sport,” he said.
Racing in Abu Dhabi has also brought something beyond results. “Incredible. I’ve got to make friends and meet amazing people, and there’s great racing from them,” he said.
Two ages, one message
Asked what it is like to share a start line with the oldest competitor in Abu Dhabi, Noah does not hesitate. “Super inspirational. That guy’s incredible,” he says. “I look at guys like him and hope that one day we can also just be enjoying the freedom of movement.”
His advice to other young people could just as easily come from John. “Do it. You’re going to enjoy the sport. It doesn’t matter how fast you go or how long it takes you. When you’re around other people who do it, you can see that everyone’s enjoying it and everyone’s happy.”
Many people feel it is too early, too late or too difficult to start. John and Noah, 74 years apart and both finishers at a world championship, are a reminder that the start line is open to everyone.