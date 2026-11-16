From 15 to 89 years: Two athletes prove age is no barrier at Abu Dhabi World Championships

His first multisport event was a fun race on a school field in Grade 3. It began with a swim from one end of a pool to the other. “I could swim, but I was rubbish at it, and there were so many people in one pool,” he remembers. He climbed out to find everyone else already heading to their bikes. Then came the bike leg on a mountain bike around the fields. “I think we did 11 laps but I sprinted the whole time, and coming into T2 I was tired. I don’t think I’d ever pushed myself like that before.”