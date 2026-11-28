Ferrari's 'Symphony of Speed', racing simulators and trackside brunches from Dec 3 to 6
The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix returns to Yas Marina Circuit from December 3 to 6, and the rest of Yas Island is lining up racing simulators, chef takeovers, trackside brunches and hotel packages around it.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the Race Week programme with organisers and venues across the island.
Here's what's on.
Only four grandstands still have tickets: North Straight, South Grandstand, West Straight Grandstand and South Club.
• Four-day tickets start from Dh1,895 per person for North Straight
• South Grandstand tickets start from Dh2,095
• The Yas Island F1 package combines four days at the circuit, a stay of three nights or more, and a free visit to a Yas Island theme park or teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi
Book at yasisland.com.
The Supercharged Fan Zone is open with or without a theme park ticket. It offers live race broadcasts, racing simulators and interactive fan activities.
For the first time, visitors can also see "Symphony of Speed", a live show featuring the engine roars of three Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 cars.
• Ultimate Yas Staycation, from Dh1,075: available at all six Yas World Resort hotels. It includes up to four theme park tickets per room per night (Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World or SeaWorld), breakfast, and 25 per cent off dining and 20 per cent off spa.
• The Suite Life, from Dh868: it includes breakfast, club lounge access, private transfers to the theme parks, up to four park tickets per room per night, and 30 per cent off dining and spa.
• W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island: selected rooms and suites overlook the circuit. Groups can book a Hospitality Suite with a private viewing deck and food and drink packages for all four days.
• Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island: a simulator in the lobby, plus the hotel's annual Race Weekend brunch
• The Grid Social, Central Plaza, Yas World Resort: simulators, DJ sets and outdoor dining from 5pm until late
• Ministry of Crab, ranked No. 25 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, returns to Stills, with a live jazz duo from 8pm to 11pm
• CarniStore grills premium cuts at Y Bar, with live blues guitar on the terrace
• Chef José Castro Mendivil serves Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei dishes at Amerigos
• Chef Antonio Iacovelli brings coastal Italian cooking to Filini Garden at Verde
• Spice Lab Tokyo returns to Rangoli
• Ramen Bar teams up with Shiogensui Dubai for Osaka-style ramen on the terrace, 1pm to 10pm
• The Garden serves moules-frites and seafood, and The Belgian Café Biergarten at Verde serves Flemish beef stew and waffles
• Amazónico (December 1 to 6): the Dubai restaurant pops up at Yas Marina with resident DJs, adding live percussion and a trumpeter from December 4 to 6. Bookings: +971 4 571 3999.
• La Môme: the Cannes restaurant brings French Riviera dining to the Yas Marina waterfront. It's à la carte on December 3, with Race Weekend packages from December 4 to 6: lunch from Dh500 and dinner from Dh1,000 per person.
• Villa Sélène, Yas Links: a Monaco-themed Côte d'Azur Brunch on December 5. Bookings: 054 990 4246.
The B.I.G Race Weekend Brunch returns to Garage at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island from December 4 to 6, with track views, DJs and five food stations covering Middle Eastern, Italian, Indian and Asian street food.
• Friday: 12pm to 3pm and 4pm to 7pm
• Saturday: 1pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm
• Sunday: 4pm to 7pm