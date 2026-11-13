Abu Dhabi to host 2026 F1 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit

Expanded Paddock Club and multi-day tickets highlight 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi will welcome motorsport and music fans from around the world for the 18th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, scheduled to take place from December 3 to 6, 2026, at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island.
The four-day event will bring together international motorsport competitions, live music and entertainment, with the Formula 1 race forming part of the season finale.
The racing programme will feature Formula 1, Formula 2 and AZM GT, offering visitors several categories of elite motorsport action at Yas Marina Circuit.
Alongside the racing programme, 12 international artists are scheduled to perform across venues on Yas Island. The entertainment programme will include after-race concerts, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy live music following the day's racing.
The event will also offer multi-day tickets, providing access to some of Abu Dhabi's leading cultural and leisure attractions. The ticket benefits are designed to allow visitors to combine the Grand Prix experience with visits to attractions across the emirate.
One of the key developments for the 2026 edition will be the expansion of the Paddock Club at Turn 1 of Yas Marina Circuit.
The expanded facility is expected to welcome 12,200 guests during the 2026 event, compared with 11,000 in 2025. With the additional capacity, the Paddock Club will become the biggest on the Formula 1 calendar.
The expansion will increase the number of guests the hospitality facility can accommodate during the four-day event.
With Formula 1, Formula 2 and AZM GT racing, performances by 12 international artists and access to cultural and leisure attractions, the 18th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will bring together several elements of motorsport and entertainment from December 3 to 6.
The event will take place at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, as Abu Dhabi hosts the final round of the 2026 Formula 1 season.