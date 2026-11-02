Adam Brody’s Free Palestine remarks: Nobody Wants This on-screen mum insists 'tensions are not rising'

Tovah Feldshuh also expressed her wish for a fourth season
Tovah Feldshuh, who plays Adam Brody’s mother on Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, has addressed speculation that the cast’s differing views on Israel and Gaza are causing problems behind the scenes.
The speculation began after Armenian outlet Azat TV reported that friction was emerging on set following Brody’s recent comments. In an interview with GQ, Brody said supports a free Palestine.
Feldshuh, 77, responded on Threads over the weekend. She acknowledged that she and Brody hold very different opinions but said this should not be confused with conflict between colleagues, adding that their differences would not affect their work. She also said she enjoys filming the show and hopes it is renewed for a fourth season.
Her statement came a few days after she expressed disagreement with Brody’s remarks in an interview with the New York Post. Feldshuh, who plays Bina Roklov, mother to Brody’s character Rabbi Noah Roklov, said she strongly disagreed with his views on the war in Gaza and felt his comments were unfair.
Erin Foster, the show’s creator and co-showrunner, has also addressed the differing views. Speaking on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat on October 27, she said her feelings about Brody’s comments were complicated and that she did not share his perspective. However, she described the set as being much like family dinner tables, where people can debate and disagree openly. She added that she loves Brody and that it is fine for them to have different opinions. “Tensions are not rising. Profound differences of opinion are,” Feldshuh wrote in a statement. "Please do not conflate the two — and none of it will be brought to the set. I deeply enjoy filming ‘NWT’ and hope we are chosen to go on for a fourth season.”
Neither Brody nor Netflix has commented further on the reports of on-set tension. The series, which follows a romance between an agnostic podcast host and a rabbi, has been one of the streamer's more popular comedies. A decision on a fourth season has not yet been announced.