Adam Brody’s Free Palestine remarks: Nobody Wants This on-screen mum insists 'tensions are not rising'

Erin Foster, the show’s creator and co-showrunner, has also addressed the differing views. Speaking on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat on October 27, she said her feelings about Brody’s comments were complicated and that she did not share his perspective. However, she described the set as being much like family dinner tables, where people can debate and disagree openly. She added that she loves Brody and that it is fine for them to have different opinions. “Tensions are not rising. Profound differences of opinion are,” Feldshuh wrote in a statement. "Please do not conflate the two — and none of it will be brought to the set. I deeply enjoy filming ‘NWT’ and hope we are chosen to go on for a fourth season.”