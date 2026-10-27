Abu Dhabi to host free public talk on whale and dolphin language and AI decoding

Yas SeaWorld Hosts talk on AI and underwater animal communication
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi's Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center will host a free public Science Talk in Abu Dhabi on 29 October at 6:30pm, examining how whales and dolphins communicate and whether artificial intelligence can help decode their underwater sounds.
The talk, “The Languages of the Cetaceans,” is held in partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and led by Dr. Olivier Adam, Deputy Director of its Ocean Institute.
Dr. Adam will explore the distinct vocal mechanisms of baleen and toothed whales and the songs of humpback whales. He will also look at how AI may help researchers decode the meaning of these underwater conversations.
Science for the whole community
The talk is part of a Science Talk series that has run at the Center since 2023 and has welcomed nearly 4,000 guests. It brings experts, enthusiasts and the wider Abu Dhabi community together to discuss science, environmental conservation and the natural history of the Arabian region.
The series aims to deepen understanding of the natural world and the importance of protecting it for future generations. Dr. Adam will share insights into how whales and dolphins produce and use sound to communicate, despite having no vocal cord. They will address the major questions such as what do we know about their vocal generator?
The talk will close with questions that gives an edge, whether these sounds can be understood, and whether recent advances in artificial intelligence can help researchers decode them.
How to Attend
Attendance is free, but advance registration is required as spaces are limited. Those who cannot attend can watch later, as all Science Talks are recorded and made available on the SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi YouTube channel.
The event is open to general public. If you want to book your seat, you can register through the official website.