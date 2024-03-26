Abu Dhabi: SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has won the Guinness World Records as the world’s ‘Largest Indoor Marine-Life Theme Park’.
The certificate was presented to Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, and the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi leadership. The milestone comes less than a year after the theme park, which spans over 183,000 square metres across five indoor levels, opened its doors to the public.
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi offers guests a glimpse into the world of marine life, combining entertainment, education and conservation in one place. Guests can discover the vast ocean through eight immersive realms including Abu Dhabi Ocean, One Ocean, MicroOcean, Endless Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Rocky Point and Polar Ocean, which is divided into the Arctic and Antarctica realms.
Additionally, guests can experience more than 10 up-close encounters with animals.
SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi General Manager Thomas Kaferle said the achievement is “a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible entertainment experience, coupled with an interactive educational aspect enabling guests to learn more about marine life in a fun and entertaining setting that engages all ages”.